Predicting Cheboygan's 2024 High School Football Season





CHEBOYGAN Well, here we go. With football season kicking off this week in Cheboygan, I’ve taken it upon myself to make a few predictions about what’s going to happen in 2024. It’s basically a chance for me to either look like a complete genius or an idiot. I’m obviously going with the latter here. For those who appreciate bold predictions, here's what I expect this fall. Cheboygan Makes Big Strides Under Nesbitt I’m not saying the Cheboygan Chiefs are going to take us on a miraculous state championship run. But I do believe the Cheboygans will show significant improvement under coach Bill Nesbitt. Yes, I know, many probably expect that anyway. But the past few seasons have been a struggle for the Chiefs, who have failed to compete with a variety of opponents. While I’m not guaranteeing a 9-0 record, I think the Chiefs will show a fighting spirit in most of the games they play this fall and maybe come away with a surprise win or two. I’m not sure what the final record will be, but I think the overall product will be better, especially knowing that these Chiefs are motivated to turn things around. Inland Lakes takes us on another exciting playoff run The Bulldogs lost some great players from last year’s squad that came seconds away from winning a state title. But the good news is that they still have an impressive amount of talent returning, led by Aidan Fenstermaker, Mitch Crawford, Andre Bradford and many more. Head coach Travis Meyer and the Bulldogs have shown that they can perform in the big games, and I expect this year to be no different. I’m not sure how Inland Lakes’ season will end, but I have confidence that if all goes well, the Bulldogs will be back deep into November. At least two teams finish with winning records Sure, Inland Lakes seems poised for a big season, but I believe there are a few other teams in the region that could end 2024 on top. It could be the Chiefs, who have a daunting schedule. It could be the Onaway Cardinals, a team that pushed aside all distractions last fall and secured a winning clip. Or it could be the Pellston Hornets, who have head coach Jack Carter back and are on a much lighter schedule than previous seasons. I’m not sure which (or maybe more) of those three will do it, but someone will. Bridgman, Inland Lakes is a race to watch this season Weeks ago, when I listed my favorite football games to watch this season, Cheboygan’s clash (and Nesbitt’s debut) came in at number one, largely because the Chiefs are entering a new era. But looking at each game, I think the midseason clash between the Bulldogs and Bees is a must-see. Inland Lakes has become an elite 8-player football program, while Bridgman is a remarkable 28-0 over the last three seasons. Something has to happen, and it’s on a Saturday. Contact sports editor Jared Greenleaf at[email protected]. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter@sportsCDT

