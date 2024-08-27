Division I Women's ITA Collegiate Tennis National Preseason Rankings





Tempe, AZ – After another summer has come and gone, it’s time to welcome students back to college campuses across the country for the start of a new college tennis season. With a new look for the fall season, players will be on their way to the NCAA Individual Championships this fall as the tournament moves to November and the fall season. While countless players return to their teams looking to improve on last year’s game, several highly touted newcomers are also beginning their college tennis careers this fall. To help fans understand where returning players and newcomers stand as the season begins, the ITA has once again released its Division I Women’s Collegiate Tennis Preseason Singles and Doubles Rankings and the ITA Division I Women’s Newcomer Rankings. Mary Stoiana returns to College Station after a program-defining year in which she helped Texas A&M to its first NCAA Team Championship. She will return to college tennis for the 2024-25 season. Stoiana was crowned the 2023 ITA All-American Champion last season and was the winner of the Honda Award for tennis. She recently participated in the qualifying draw for the US Open. The ITA Women's Doubles Rankings sees the duo of Ange Oby Kajuru and Anastasiya Komar entering the season as the highest-ranked doubles team. They paired up for the first time last season and were an influential part of the Cowgirl team that lost just one match all season and went on to win the 2024 ITA Division I Women's National Team Indoor Championships. Finally, Maya Joint will be listed as the top newcomer in the country in the newcomer rankings as she heads to Austin, Texas to play for the Longhorns. Joint earned her first Grand Slam main draw at the 2024 US Open and is ranked No. 135 in the WTA Singles Rankings. She will be the highest-ranked WTA player in all of college tennis. In Austin, Joint will join three other newcomers who are all tied with Joint at the top of the newcomer rankings. Read on or click the links below to view the full pre-season national rankings and newcomer rankings. – Advertisement –

