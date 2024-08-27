Field Hockey Opens 2024 Season Ranked No. 8 in NFHCA Coaches Preseason Poll





COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. Reigning Ivy League champion Harvard Field Hockey will begin the 2024 season ranked, the National Field Hockey Coaches Association has announced its first coaches poll for the upcoming season. The Crimson are ranked No. 8 in the NFHCA preseason poll and are the only Ivy League team in the top 10. Princeton, along with Harvard, are the only Ivy League programs ranked in the NFHCA's top 20. Harvard will face several teams ranked in the NFHCA's preseason poll. After playing William & Mary in the season opener on Friday, Sept. 6, the Crimson travel to Winston Salem, North Carolina for a showdown with No. 18 Wake Forest. On Oct. 13, the Crimson head west for what will be a highly anticipated matchup as Harvard takes on No. 1 Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois. After hosting No. 15 Princeton, the Crimson head to the Keystone State for a showdown with No. 13 Saint Joseph's. The 2023 season was one to remember for the Crimson, as Harvard won its first Ivy League Field Tournament Championship, going 16-4 in the process. Harvard has several key players returning from last season's team as 2023 NFHCA All-Americans Bronte-May Brough And Emily Guckian back to Cambridge. Last season's top scorer Lara Beekhuis also joins the Crimson for her second campaign. Head coach Tjerk van Herwaarden starts his 13and season at the helm of the Crimson on Friday, September 6, when the Crimson take on William & Mary in the season opener. The game begins at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on FloSports. For the latest news on Harvard Field Hockey, follow the Crimson on Twitter (@HarvardFH) and Instagram (@harvardfieldhockey).

