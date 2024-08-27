Team GB's Martin Perry's journey from the grandstand to the Paralympic podium

The Paralympic Dream: Pride, Pressure and PlayStations

Perry's focus is squarely on Paris 2024. With the stakes higher than ever, he faces a new challenge: the Para table tennis competition is now a instant knockout structuremaking every match crucial.

The 30-year-old will compete in both the Class 6 singles and Class 14 doubles, the latter of which will see him partner Will Bayley, the man he cheered on in the stands 11 years ago.

Wills won it all table tennis, he finished it! said Perry. So it's going to be a great experience playing with him. We are both passionate players who play with our hearts on our sleevesand I think that's going to work really well for us.

Despite the scale of the occasion, Perry’s approach to his Olympic debut is refreshingly light-hearted. His apartment in the Paralympic Village is a hub of activity, filled with his GB team-mates, a PlayStation and plenty of chatter.

We have a great group of guests, Perry says. Aaron McKibbin and I are roommates that we’ve shared for years, so it’s just easier. We have a huge apartment, with a PlayStation, a coffee station, everything. Just something sporty where we can relax and chat. We’re home.

Perry does his best to balance the enormity of the occasion with his natural sense of humor, even amassing a hefty collection of commemorative pins before the Paralympic Games have even begun.

“I'm going to enjoy myself. I'm here to have fun and soak up every moment of this experience. I've worked half my life to get to this point. For me, that's what the game is about: having an experience that you may never have again.”

Although Perry will miss the opening ceremony on August 28, the day before his match, you can be sure he and his teammates will still enjoy it to the fullest.

“We're going to get our tracksuits on for the opening ceremony because we've got some pretty flashy tracksuits. We're going to get dressed up and gather in the Paralympics GB We've got a couple of TVs and then we will sit together and watch the opening ceremony as a team. And then go to bed early, because tomorrow we have matches.”

Perry on Paris 2024: “Having fun, expressing myself on the table and hopefully making my country proud

But his cheerful attitude is not just about enjoying everything the Paralympic Games have to offer, but also about staying calm and dealing with pressure so he can play his best table tennis.

“This is the pinnacle of sport. You can't ignore it. I think if I put too much pressure on myself in big games throughout my career, it's almost too much. But when I go there and just enjoy it, I play my best. So that's what I'm going to do: have fun, express myself at the table and hopefully make my country proud.

And if all goes well, he might come home with more than just keepsakes and pins, maybe even a medal or two to show his daughter when she's older.

It’s the closest I’ll ever get to a home Paralympic game, Perry reflected. I just feel so privileged and I can’t wait to get out there and give it everything I’ve got.

But even if things don't go as Perry planned, “then, “No pun intended, I'm leaving with a bang.”

As Perry sits down to dinner in Paris, the echoes of the London crowd still ring in his ears. Whether he leaves with silverware or not, one thing is clear: his journey from the stands to the stage is a golden story in itself.