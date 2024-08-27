Why Jay Shah's tenure is crucial for cricket's global leap | Cricket News

As expected, Jay Shah has been elected as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), with a term beginning on December 1. With the deadline for directors to submit their nominations ending on Tuesday, Shah was the only nominee to replace Greg Barclay. Shah, at 35, becomes the youngest to hold the position and will have to step down as secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as his new role at the ICC is independent.

Shah’s promotion comes at a significant time for the sport, which will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He will serve a three-year term as ICC president, with an option to extend for a further three years. With six years to go, Shah has the opportunity to position cricket as a truly global sport, with a large fan base and growing consumer value.

I am humbled by the nomination as Chairman of the International Cricket Council, Shah said. I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member countries to further globalise cricket. As cricket is set to make its historic debut at the 2028 Olympic Games, we stand on the cusp of a transformative era. This moment is not just a milestone, it is a clarion call for all of us involved in this great sport. It is my privilege to lead the ICC at such an exciting time in our journey together, Shah said.

His charges come after Barclay chose not to seek a third term. It is in line with his steady and influential rise in cricket governance. After joining the Gujarat Cricket Association as a board member in 2009, he became its joint secretary in 2013. In 2019, he was elected secretary of the BCCI, a position he holds to this day. He is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council.

Challenges for the future

Shah, who will be the fifth Indian – Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, Shashank Manohar – to hold the top job, also has his share of challenges ahead as cricket struggles to find the right balance between the three formats. Shah said more focus will be given to maintaining the health of Test cricket. While T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it is the foundation of our game. We need to ensure that cricketers are nurtured towards the longer format and our efforts will be channelled towards this goal, he said.



Bridgetown: India captain Rohit Sharma with BCCI secretary Jay Shah after India defeated South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match, at Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)

While there are fears that Shah’s election would further strengthen the BCCI’s strength at the ICC, he has already taken the first steps to win over the fraternity with a plan to introduce a special fund to support Test cricket. The initiative by Cricket Australia, and backed by the BCCI and ECB, will see Test cricketers receive $10,000 from the common pot. It is expected to be Shah’s first major decision.

While setting up a special fund for Test matches would be commendable, Shah will also have to address the challenges of keeping the players happy. Recently, the World Cricketers Association set up a separate committee to look into the scheduling aspect, with players believing that bilateral ODIs and T20Is do not provide context. The Indian Express understands that once the special Test match fund is available, there is a strong possibility that the existing Future Tours programme will be revisited, as member boards will no longer have to rely so much on bilateral ODIs and T20Is.

Given the commercial challenges ahead, Shah’s experience as BCCI secretary in terms of boosting the board’s coffers would come in handy. As BCCI secretary during the pandemic years, Shah managed to organise two successful IPLs away from home and oversaw the signing of a lucrative broadcasting deal in an e-auction. He also spearheaded the launch of the Women’s Premier League in 2023, which has helped inject more money into the women’s game.

The ICC is now facing headwinds, especially after the last T20 World Cup, which was held in the US and the Caribbean, ran into several problems. In addition to over-budgeting, the poor quality of the pitches took the shine off the tournament. It has already led to one of the ICC’s top broadcasters, Star, filing a request to renegotiate the broadcasting agreement that runs until 2027.

I look forward with anticipation to a period of collective effort as we strive to dismantle the barriers that have impeded cricket’s progress. Every challenge we face is an opportunity in disguise, and together we will transform adversity into triumph. Let us begin this incredible journey, hand in hand, united by our passion for cricket and our belief in its extraordinary potential.