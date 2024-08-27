Kansas Football vs. Lindenwood Gameday Information





Football

27-08-2024 10:00:00 AM

LAWRENCE, Kan. The Kansas Jayhawks open the 2024 football season on Thursday, August 29 against Lindenwood. The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, the first of two games KU will play at the stadium this season. Here is some information fans should know before attending the game: Pre-race events schedule:

2:00 p.m. Parking lots opened

4:00 p.m. Gameday Fanfest presented by Electric Park at Mazuma Plaza begins

This event features music, food and beverages, tailgating games, kids activities, sponsor activations and much more. Mazuma Plaza is located on the west side of Children's Mercy Park, next to Sporting Way 4:45pm Hawk Walk in Gameday Fanfest presented by Electric Park

When the Jayhawks arrive at Children's Mercy Park, the team will walk through the event taking place at Mazuma Plaza before entering the stadium to prepare for kickoff.

5:00 PM The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will appear outside the stadium

5:30 pm Gates open to all fans

7:02 PM Kick-off of the 2024 season opener Parking Parking will open five hours prior to kickoff. Ticket holders who have not purchased a parking permit in advance may park in the Hollywood Casino parking garage, located near the intersection of Daytona Drive and Richmond Drive, just south of Children's Mercy Park. The garage is open on a first-come, first-served basis and also offers a shuttle service to Children's Mercy Park. Cards For the 2024 season, Kansas Football season tickets for games held at Children's Mercy Park are now accessible through the SeatGeek app and via the email address you provided to Kansas Athletics to access tickets on your mobile device. We strongly advise all ticket holders to log in and ensure they have access to their tickets prior to match day.Click here to learn more about best practices for opening, transferring, and reselling tickets. Although the first two games at Children's Mercy Park are sold out, four season tickets for the games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium are still available. They can be purchased by clickinghere. For questions regarding account information, please contact the Kansas Athletics Ticket Office at 785-864-3141 or [email protected]. Student tickets Students who purchased the Sports Combo Pass are encouraged to check their email to claim their ticket to the Lindenwood game. The student section includes sections S1 S9, with band in S4 and S5, along with unique standing areas on the north side of the venue. The first 2,000 students will receive an exclusive Kansas Football jersey, courtesy of Kansas Lottery. Student Sports Combo Passes are still available for purchase and include admission to home games for football and men’s basketball. Click here for more information or to purchase your pass. Concessions and facilities Children's Mercy Park has several concession options, including: Brat & Bräu, Kickin' Chicken, El Capitan, American Royal, State Line Burger, Kan-za City Pizza Co. and Shield Club South Grill. For a full list of locations and products, click here. Children's Mercy Park is known for providing personalized and memorable fan experiences that are second to none. The venue is cashless and only allows clear bags that are 12″ x 12″ x 6″ or smaller. Fans must be prepared to open their bags for inspection and may be asked to move and possibly remove contents by security personnel. All bags are subject to a pat-down search and this inspection is considered a condition of entry. Click here to view the full stadium guide, which includes frequently asked questions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kuathletics.com/news/2024/8/27/kansas-football-vs-lindenwood-gameday-information.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos