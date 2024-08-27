Tennis: Djokovic, Gauff and Sabalenka reach US Open second round | Tennis News

Reigning champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff secured comfortable first-round victories at the US Open, while Dominic Thiem bid farewell to the Grand Slam for good and enjoyed his greatest triumph there.

Djokovic, who is aiming to become the first player to win 25 Grand Slam singles titles, closed the evening session under the floodlights of Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 6-2 6-2 6-4 victory over Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot on Monday night.

Three weeks after winning the singles title at the Paris Olympics, Djokovic carried his rackets and equipment onto the court in a pair of gold-colored bags, where the crowd welcomed him like a hero.

But the Serbs clearly lacked their talent in the late-night match, as he struggled with his serve and made almost twice as many unforced errors as the winners.

Despite this, he had more than enough weapons to beat Moldovan Albot in their first tour match and complete a record 78 wins in Arthur Ashe under closed roof.

I honestly didn't know about it, but Djokovic said it about the milestone on centre court.

It is definitely the loudest stadium we have in the history of our sport, the night sessions here are the best in the world.

No one has won more matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium than Novak Djokovic! photo.twitter.com/kw3mNORpjH US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2024

I'm closing

But the Serb later regretted the late start.

Well, I don't think it helps that you stay up so late and play so long, the 37-year-old told reporters after the match.

I feel, you know, my batteries are almost dead now. I'm going to shut down.

You just have to accept it. I think I like playing in the evenings, but I also like to be the first to go.

Hopefully I'll get more chances to play in the evenings and get scheduled first so we can start and finish at a better time.

I think for the fans there's something special about late night finishes, especially after midnight. For us I don't know. It's not really what you want, but if you're a W [win]then it's good.

In the twilight of his record-breaking career, Djokovic is targeting several milestones in New York, including a fifth title at Flushing Meadows, which would equal the professional record held by Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer.

He also hopes to become the first consecutive winner in the men's singles since Federer's five straight titles between 2004 and 2008.

Easy wins for Gauff and Sabalenka

Meanwhile, home favourite and reigning women's champion Gauff defeated Frances Varvara Gracheva 6-2 6-0 in Ashe, making a flying start to the final major of the year despite disappointing performances in Toronto and Cincinnati.

The last few weeks have been tough and I've been thinking, I've got to do this and I've got to do that, but I don't have to prove anything to anyone but myself, Gauff said.

This whole week or two weeks is just a testament to the expectations I place on myself.

Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion and one of the pre-tournament favourites, shone in the spotlight as she defeated Australia's Priscilla Hon 6-3 6-3.

Last year's runner-up arrived in New York fresh from her victory in Cincinnati and hopes to become the first woman to win two hard-court season majors in the same year since Angelique Kerber in 2016.

Chinese Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen opened the matches at the Louis Armstrong Stadium with a 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory over Amanda Anisimova, while her compatriot Wang Yafan advanced after ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari suffered an injury and trailed 6-2.

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova and three-time US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka joined seeded players Madison Keys, Paula Badosa and Elina Svitolina in the women's rankings.

Shelton ends Thiem's ​​Grand Slam journey

It was the end of the road for Austrian Thiem, who will retire at the end of the season due to a career-ending wrist injury. The 2020 champion lost 6-4 6-2 6-2 to American Ben Shelton.

Diego Schwartzman also bid farewell to Flushing Meadows after the Argentine's last appearance in the tournament ended in a 6-7(2) 6-2 6-2 6-1 defeat to Frenchman Gael Monfils.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev, who lost the final to Thiem four years ago, began his latest bid to win his first major title with a 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 victory over fellow countryman Maximilian Marterer.

Taylor Fritz defeated Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli 7-5 6-1 6-2 to begin his quest to become the first American to win a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick triumphed at the 2003 US Open.

In the second round he was joined by Cincinnati runner-up Frances Tiafoe. The 20th-seeded player defeated her compatriot Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4 6-3 4-6 7-5.

Dane Holger Rune was one of the first victims, the 15th-seeded American Brandon Nakashima threw everything aside 6-2 6-1 6-4, while Norway's Casper Ruud defeated Bu Yunchaokete 7-6(2) 6-2 6-2.