Nigeria faces tough opponents in table tennis





Team Nigeria is set to kick off the table tennis event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Thursday, August 29. The team played in the Men's Doubles and Mixed Doubles tournaments against strong British and Chinese opponents. The long-awaited draw for the Para table tennis doubles and mixed doubles tournaments took place at the South Paris Arena, where the intense battle will unfold over 10 exciting days. The draw results promise exciting matches and the first four days of intense competition, underlining that para table tennis has been a cornerstone of the Paralympic Games since its debut at the first Paralympic Games in Rome in 1960. As one of the eight original sports (alongside para-athletics, para-swimming, para-archery, snooker, wheelchair fencing and wheelchair basketball), para-table tennis has a rich history that predates the Olympic Games by almost three decades. Kayode Alabi and Faith Obazuaye will take on British duo Joshua Stacey and Bly Twomey in the mixed doubles. Meanwhile, Alabi and Victor Farinloye will take on the Chinese duo of Huang Jiaxin and Peng Weinan.



Alabi and Obazuaye will begin their campaign in the round of 16 of the mixed doubles, while Alabi and Farinloye will begin their battle for glory in the round of 16 of the men's doubles. A confident Alabi indicated that he was prepared to brave the odds: We are ready for any opponent we face, because we are well prepared for the challenge in Paris. There is no doubt that we will face strong opponents, but we will not give up easily and hope to move on to the next stage, said the African Champion in class 6. Team coach Nasiru Sule is also optimistic about the chances, but also acknowledges that it will be difficult: It will definitely not be easy, because it is a strong team, but we will do our best. According to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), The sport of para-table tennis has grown enormously and Paris 2024 will see 280 athletes compete in 31 medal events, demonstrating the remarkable evolution and growing popularity of this sport. During the 1960 Paralympic Games in Rome, around 130 athletes took part in 11 medal events. This marked the beginning of an extraordinary sporting journey at the Paralympic level. The singles draw is scheduled for August 30, which only adds to the excitement. With the competition fast approaching, expectations are high for what promises to be an unforgettable Paralympic Games.

