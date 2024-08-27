Sports
Syracuse Orange Football: 2024 TNIAAM Season Predictions
We've finally made it to the 2024 Syracuse Orange football season. The Fran Brown era begins Saturday against the Ohio Bobcats and we have our season predictions for the Orange. Let's see if our arrows hit the bullseye
Kevin: 8-4, 4-4, Pop Tarts Bowl vs Arizona Wildcats
I've been going back and forth between 7 and 8 wins, but I'm buying the talent upgrade for the Orange. I think Kyle McCord will be better than many outside of Syracuse think and that will give the offense enough juice to win 8 games. My losses are NC stands, Virginia TechnologyCalifornia and Miami, which would make for a very bumpy November, but overall enough to send Syracuse back to Orlando to take on Dino Babers and the Wildcats…of course no one expects Arizona to do well, but let's spice up the Pop-Tarts shall we?
Dom: 8-4, 5-3, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Kansas Jayhawks
Like Kevin, I was weighing between 7 and 8 wins. But I chose the 8-4 prediction to write about for a reason. There’s a lot in the Orange’s favor after a productive offseason. My logic is this: After winning six of all-time last year, 8 wins feels optimistic again and not super unrealistic. I think Syracuse goes above -.500 against the ACC for the first time since 2018; scheduled losses are UNLV, NC State, Pitt, and Miami. The Orange travel to the Lone Star State against Kansas; the Jayhawks can’t outrun us in football forever.
Mike: 9-3, 5-3, Pop Tarts Bowl vs Cyclones in the state of Iowa
I'm a bold prediction, but with all the horrific injuries over the last two years, SU will have a year where more things go right than they don't. The biggest concern, as always, is the o-line, but once and for all I'm confident the depth there will hold up. There's such a wealth of talent at the skill positions that the Orange offense should be able to keep up with almost anyone in the ACC. Losses come to NC State, VT and Cal, which will set up a showdown with a Big 12 sleeper team in Orlando.
Carson: 8-4, 4-4, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Arizona Wildcats
I think 8-4 is very fair for this group. My losses are Georgia Tech, UNLV, NC State, and Miami. As I said in my 9-3 prediction, I think Syracuse will get better as the season goes on and instead stumble earlier in the year. Hence the early losses to GT, UNLV, and NC State the following week. 4-4 against the ACC seems fitting. Dom came up with a great mark — Syracuse hasn't topped .500 against the ACC since 2018 — and I think that's where it's going to stay. It's not that I don't believe in Fran Brown, I do, I just think this year will be a bit of a learning curve for the 31st head coach of the Syracuse Orange.
Max: 7-5, 4-4, Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
I stand by my record and game-by-game predictions from last week. The Week 2 game against Georgia Tech is an excellent early-season test and will be a boost to the Orange’s resume after a big home win. One downside to a new set of coaches and players is the unfamiliar chemistry between them. There will be some bumps in the road, especially on the October road trip against UNLV, NC State and Pitt, but I have no problem with seven wins as SU’s floor.
Steve: 7-5, 4-4, Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
I'm still a little too lukewarm on this team. They have the talent to be better, they have the ability to get to that 9-win plateau, possibly 10, and the all-time low is 6-6, but I'm going to spread my bets on the season and say 7-5. The Orange got better across the board, and a new coaching staff to boot, but was the talent upgrade and infusion of quality underclassmen enough to move the needle as the rest of the ACC was also adding talent? I'm hoping to eat my hat and get it to 8 or 9 wins, but I can't in good faith throw it there until I see product on the field.
*************************************************** ***************************************************
Now it's your turn
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nunesmagician.com/2024/8/27/24227029/syracuse-orange-football-2024-tniaam-season-predictions-franchise-dart
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Iranian Supreme Leader Opens Door to Talks with US on Nuclear Program
- When do the Paralympics start and end? See the schedule for the Paris 2024 Games
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with Vladimir Putin after his visit to Ukraine
- A Pakistani man has been acquitted of spreading false information that sparked riots in Britain.
- PHOTOS: Indiana Field Hockey Wins Overtime Exhibition Game
- Men's Tennis Welcomes From Schulenburg – Stanford Cardinal
- Oasis back with world tour
- Ukraine to present 'victory plan' to US next month, Zelensky says
- Troy University
- Farm workers are said to be tending to sick cows in the midst of the bird flu outbreak wearing only gloves.
- England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
- UK government expands hardship fund for struggling families