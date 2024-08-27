Syracuse Orange Football: 2024 TNIAAM Season Predictions

We've finally made it to the 2024 Syracuse Orange football season. The Fran Brown era begins Saturday against the Ohio Bobcats and we have our season predictions for the Orange. Let's see if our arrows hit the bullseye

Kevin: 8-4, 4-4, Pop Tarts Bowl vs Arizona Wildcats

I've been going back and forth between 7 and 8 wins, but I'm buying the talent upgrade for the Orange. I think Kyle McCord will be better than many outside of Syracuse think and that will give the offense enough juice to win 8 games. My losses are NC stands, Virginia TechnologyCalifornia and Miami, which would make for a very bumpy November, but overall enough to send Syracuse back to Orlando to take on Dino Babers and the Wildcats…of course no one expects Arizona to do well, but let's spice up the Pop-Tarts shall we?

Dom: 8-4, 5-3, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Kansas Jayhawks

Like Kevin, I was weighing between 7 and 8 wins. But I chose the 8-4 prediction to write about for a reason. There’s a lot in the Orange’s favor after a productive offseason. My logic is this: After winning six of all-time last year, 8 wins feels optimistic again and not super unrealistic. I think Syracuse goes above -.500 against the ACC for the first time since 2018; scheduled losses are UNLV, NC State, Pitt, and Miami. The Orange travel to the Lone Star State against Kansas; the Jayhawks can’t outrun us in football forever.

Mike: 9-3, 5-3, Pop Tarts Bowl vs Cyclones in the state of Iowa

I'm a bold prediction, but with all the horrific injuries over the last two years, SU will have a year where more things go right than they don't. The biggest concern, as always, is the o-line, but once and for all I'm confident the depth there will hold up. There's such a wealth of talent at the skill positions that the Orange offense should be able to keep up with almost anyone in the ACC. Losses come to NC State, VT and Cal, which will set up a showdown with a Big 12 sleeper team in Orlando.

Carson: 8-4, 4-4, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Arizona Wildcats

I think 8-4 is very fair for this group. My losses are Georgia Tech, UNLV, NC State, and Miami. As I said in my 9-3 prediction, I think Syracuse will get better as the season goes on and instead stumble earlier in the year. Hence the early losses to GT, UNLV, and NC State the following week. 4-4 against the ACC seems fitting. Dom came up with a great mark — Syracuse hasn't topped .500 against the ACC since 2018 — and I think that's where it's going to stay. It's not that I don't believe in Fran Brown, I do, I just think this year will be a bit of a learning curve for the 31st head coach of the Syracuse Orange.

Max: 7-5, 4-4, Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

I stand by my record and game-by-game predictions from last week. The Week 2 game against Georgia Tech is an excellent early-season test and will be a boost to the Orange’s resume after a big home win. One downside to a new set of coaches and players is the unfamiliar chemistry between them. There will be some bumps in the road, especially on the October road trip against UNLV, NC State and Pitt, but I have no problem with seven wins as SU’s floor.

Steve: 7-5, 4-4, Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

I'm still a little too lukewarm on this team. They have the talent to be better, they have the ability to get to that 9-win plateau, possibly 10, and the all-time low is 6-6, but I'm going to spread my bets on the season and say 7-5. The Orange got better across the board, and a new coaching staff to boot, but was the talent upgrade and infusion of quality underclassmen enough to move the needle as the rest of the ACC was also adding talent? I'm hoping to eat my hat and get it to 8 or 9 wins, but I can't in good faith throw it there until I see product on the field.

Now it's your turn