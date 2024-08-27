Wait for Nabokov could get longer for Avalanche





One of the reasons Ilya Nabokov found the Colorado Avalanche so attractive, besides his incredible debut season in the KHL, was the fact that he only had one more season on his contract in Russia. If Metallurg's GM is to be believed, the Avalanche will have to wait a while before Nabokov arrives in North America. Metallurg GM Sergey Gomolyako held a press conference with the head coach ahead of their season opener, which is less than a week away. The question was asked if Nabokov’s contract with the team would be extended. His answer was quite interesting… “We met the agent, talked. Ilya's priority is to stay another year. We will negotiate. There will be an agreement closer to the new year,” said Gomolyako. This could just be a team GM trying to convince fans before the season starts that they want to sign their star goalie. It could also very well be true. We really don’t know, because Nabokov hasn’t said much about it. CHN has been trying to talk to Nabokov since the draft, but we haven’t been able to do so due to the language barrier. After Nabokov was selected with Colorado’s first overall pick, this is what his agent told CHN when asked if he would come to North America after his current contract expired. “Make a decision quickly,” said Shumi Bubaev. There are still a lot of variables at play, and it's worth noting that Metallurg's GM indicated that he has a better understanding closer to the new year. If Nabokov takes a step back and doesn't have a strong season, he might be more willing to re-sign and continue to develop in the KHL. For all we know, the Avalanche might be okay with that. He's in a pretty good situation right now with a starting position at 21. On the other hand, if he can repeat what he did as a rookie around the new year, the Avalanche could push even harder to bring him to North America in 2025, as they currently have just one goalie under contract beyond this upcoming season. Another strong year could also convince the goalie that he’s ready for a new challenge. Anyway, we'll have to wait and see how things develop and we'll definitely keep an eye on the situation. Metallurg's season starts on September 3rd and I'll be watching him closely throughout the season.

