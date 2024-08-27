Sports
Paris Paralympics: Focus on India's Bhavina Patel as China faces big challenge in para table tennis
Mumbai: As the clock ticks down for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, the focus is on para table tennis, one of eight sports held in Rome in 1960.
The world is waiting to see if China's dominance of the sport will end in Paris. Paddlers from Australia, France, Japan and Poland will be among those hoping to defeat the strong Chinese contingent in Paris and claim gold medals.
One of the players hoping to beat the Chinese para-table tennis stars is India's Bhavina Patel, the silver medallist at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, who hopes to improve on her medal this time in Paris.
Bhavina surprised many in Tokyo by reaching the final of the women's singles class 4, where she lost in three games to Ying Zhou of China: 11-7, 11-5, 11-6. With this she started a great comeback after losing the opening game.
Bhavina's silver medal was one of the highlights of India's historic achievement, which saw the country achieve its best-ever Paralympic haul of 19 medals, including five gold.
Bhavina's historic medal was awarded on August 29, 2021 and now, exactly three years after that successful campaign, Bhavina is hoping again for the gold that eluded her in Tokyo.
The 37-year-old will again face strong competition: Chinese players who won 16 of the 31 medal events, appeared in 11 singles finals and won gold in nine of them.
Australia, France and Poland, who each won two gold medals at Tokyo 2020, will join the Republic of Korea in trying to surpass the Asian Para table tennis powerhouse in Paris. While it would be very difficult to end China's total dominance of the sport, these countries hope to bring the Asian powerhouse's medal tally to Paris.
Bhavina, in turn, hopes to win India's first gold medal in para table tennis in Paris.
Bhavina hails from a small sleepy village called Sundhiya in Vadnagar Taluka of Mahesana district in Gujarat. Her success is a fairy tale that is only due to hard work and the will to excel.
Bhavina, who was diagnosed with polio at the age of 12 months, which affected her lower body due to lack of proper treatment in the small village by a family of five who could not afford the expensive medicines, will be competing in the women’s competition along with Sonalben Patel. She will be a top medal contender in the women’s individual C4 competition, while Sonal will be competing in the women’s individual C3 competition. They will both be playing in the women’s doubles D10 section, hoping to secure another medal for India.
Bhavina was introduced to table tennis in 2004 while learning computers at the Blind People's Association, a non-governmental organisation in the capital Ahmedabad. Bhavina took up para table tennis to stay fit and quickly became proficient in the sport. Under the guidance of Lalan Joshi, she has also won a gold medal for India at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, a bronze medal at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year and a silver medal at the 2013 Asian Championships.
In addition, she has won 46 medals in smaller tournaments, including gold at the ITTF Costa Brava Spanish Para Open earlier this year, gold in women's doubles at the ITTF Egypt Para Open doubles and silver in singles; gold in singles at the ITTF Thailand Para Open 2023 and gold in doubles at the ITTF Costa Brava Spanish Para Open 2023.
The 37-year-old Bhavina is currently ranked fourth in the world in Class 4 and eighth in the women's wheelchair category. Her best ever ranking of No. 3 in Class 4 was achieved earlier this year in April, proving that Bhavina is in great shape and will be one of the top contenders for a medal in her category.

