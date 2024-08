Test format is 'foundation of cricket': Jay Shah

Photo: BCCI / X Newly elected ICC president Jay Shah said on Tuesday he will ensure Test cricket remains the “bedrock” of the sport and will seek to “break down barriers that have hampered cricket's progress”. Shah, 35, who has been BCCI secretary since 2019, will take over from 62-year-old Greg Barclay as the ICC's youngest chairman on December 1 after the New Zealander decided not to run for a third consecutive two-year term. “T20 is an naturally exciting format, but it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it is the foundation of our sport. “We need to ensure that cricketers are driven towards a longer format and our efforts will be focused on that,” Shah said in a BCCI statement. “I am committed to establishing a separate talent acquisition program during my term and look forward to your support for this program.” Shah stressed that the level of the game needed to be further raised globally. “I would like to express my sincere thanks to the ICC Member Boards for the confidence they have placed in me to take on this prestigious role as President of the ICC. I want to assure you that I will do everything in my power to raise the standard of our game worldwide. “As I take on this crucial role, I am determined to live up to your high expectations and dedicate myself fully to the beautiful game of cricket,” he added. Shah, the son of Home Minister Amit Shah, will step down as BCCI secretary at the board's annual general meeting, likely to be held late next month or in October. Shah became the fifth Indian, after late Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar, to be elected to this important post. “As cricket is set to make its historic debut at the 2028 Olympic Games, we stand on the cusp of a transformative era. This moment is not just a milestone, it is a clarion call for all of us involved in this great sport. “It is a privilege to lead the ICC at such an exciting time in our journey together,” said Shah. Shah said he would work towards the advancement of female and disabled cricketers during his tenure as ICC chairman. “We must further champion the ICC's mission by devoting more resources and attention to women's cricket and cricket for people with disabilities. Together we can strengthen these vital facets of the game, making them not only visible but vibrant and thriving,” he said. “I look forward with anticipation to a period of collective effort as we strive to dismantle the barriers that have impeded cricket's progress. Every challenge we face is an opportunity in disguise, and together we will transform adversity into triumph. “Let us embark on this incredible journey together, hand in hand, united by our passion for cricket and our belief in its extraordinary potential,” Shah said.

