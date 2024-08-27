Field Hockey Ranked in Penn Monto/NFHCA Preseason Poll





ALBANY, NY – The University at Albany field hockey team finished in 20th place in the Penn Monto/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Preseason Coaches Poll, which was announced Tuesday. “It's always great to be recognized in the Top 20 rankings,” said head coach Phil Sykes “Our team is very excited about the upcoming season and the challenges that lie ahead.” The Great Danes are loaded with talent at every position and enter the 2024 season with an experienced team. The 2023 America East Co-Regular Season Champions and 2022 AE Tournament Champions return for the 2024 season with two-time All-American, Alison Smisdom and two-time First Team All-Region winner, Floor de Ruiter . In two consecutive seasons, the Great Danes have made history. For the second time in program history, UAlbany defeated host Michigan in the NCAA First Round game in 2022 after capturing their seventh AE championship. The Purple and Gold continued to make history in the 2023 AE tournament. The regular season champions began their tournament action with a record-breaking 8-1 semifinal victory over Maine. Lara Behn Mara Küskes, and Blanca Orsola joined Smisdom and de Ruiter to represent the Great Danes in the national statistical rankings. Smisdom finished fourth in the NCAA in points per game and goals per game. Just one spot behind, Kuskes finished fifth with a .74 assists per game. Just behind Kuskes, Orsola finished eighth in the nation in assists per game. Behn finished tenth with a .769 goalie win-loss percentage with a top-30 number in goals against average. Smisdom, Kuskes and de Ruiter added three top-100 numbers in assists per game, points per game and assists per game, respectively. To view the full pre-season poll, click here. UAlbany opens the 2024 season at Columbus – Ohio State (August 30) and Ohio (September 1). Stay up to date with the latest news, highlights and insights on UAlbany field hockey by following the team on X, InstagramAnd Facebook.

