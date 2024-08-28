UND hockey sets record for season ticket holders; single-game tickets go on sale – Grand Forks Herald





GRAND FORKS Tickets for a single game of the UND hockey team go on sale on Wednesday, August 28 at 10 a.m. Warning to fans looking to buy them: there are fewer of them than ever before. Ralph Engelstad Arena has increased the number of season tickets sold this off-season by 300, making it the lowest number of individual match tickets in the stadium's 24-year history. “We continued to sell season ticket inventory in all the sections where we had other season tickets,” said Jody Hodgson, general manager of Ralph Engelstad Arena. “In other years, we have capped the number of season tickets and allocated more to single-game tickets. This year, we had great success with our outbound sales team and demand, so we continued to sell through the spring and summer until we ran out of season ticket inventory. We sold it all.” The Ralph sold approximately 7,400 season tickets. This does not include suites, student or club tickets. As with most stadiums, the number of tickets exchanged for a single match is higher at The Ralph than for season ticket holders. But as more season ticket holders turn to programs to sell their seats on the secondary market when they can't use them, UND and Ralph Engelstad Arena felt the time was right to make a change. “We were always trying to find a balance to make sure we had enough people in the seats,” Hodgson said. “You obviously have a higher redemption for a single game than you do for season tickets. With the full adoption of the digital ticketing platform and the ability for season ticket holders to sell their tickets, we felt more comfortable with increasing the number of season tickets.” Hodgson said there is still a waiting list for season tickets. UND's 2024-2025 schedule includes several high-profile series. It starts with an exhibition game on October 5 against Augustana, featuring Grand Forks Central graduate Will Howard as forward. The season opener is the U.S. Hall of Fame Game against Providence College on Oct. 12 at The Ralph. The Friars boast one of college hockey’s top recruiting classes, led by Vegas Golden Knights first-round pick Trevor Connelly. UND's first home series consists of two games against 2024 NCAA Frozen Four teams Boston University and Denver. The Fighting Hawks also host Bemidji State (single game), Robert Morris, St. Cloud State, Western Michigan, Colorado College, Minnesota Duluth and Omaha. They play an exhibition game over the Christmas break against Manitoba. Single tickets are available via Ticketmaster or at the box office of the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

By Brad Elliott Schlossman Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors four times as the Herald’s top reporter for its circulation division and once as the North Dakota Sports Reporter of the Year. He lives in Grand Forks. He can be reached at [email protected].

