Heatwave peaks today | Possible ban on e-scooters in parks | Women's cricket league





Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the heat wave Today is forecast to be the hottest day of this week's heat wave, with temperatures reaching 46 degrees Celsius. The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for Naperville and surrounding areas from noon to 10 p.m. today. Officials advise the public to drink plenty of fluids and stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces. People who must work outside should take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned spaces. The NWS recommends being aware of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. The area is also under an air quality alert until midnight tonight, with people with respiratory and lung conditions in particular advised to limit outdoor activities. The extreme heat may be followed by strong to potentially severe storms in the late afternoon and evening, with the possibility of damaging winds and hail. Stay up to date with your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage. E-scooter ban and drone policy update considered by Naperville Park District The Naperville Park District is in the process of amending its ordinance regarding the use of drones and electric scooters within the areas under its jurisdiction. The amended language states that the district will oversee drones flying 150 feet above ground level, rather than the current 200-foot-above-ground statement. As for e-scooters, the district plans to ban their use on park property with the advice of legal counsel to avoid liability concerns in the event of an injury. Find out what prompted the proposed changes. Local students win 2024 YMCA National Judicial Competition Three Naperville-area high school students were recognized for their performance in courtroom simulations at the 2024 YMCA National Judicial Competition (NJC). Waubsonsie Valley High School students Akshara Arvind and Mannsha Assudani and Naperville Central High School student Nina Rao were all named winners. Find out what their performances were and more about the competition itself. Vitalant holds Pies for Pints ​​blood donation promotion Vitalant is organizing a Pies for Pints ​​blood donation campaign from September 9 to 23. Donors who visit during that period will receive a discount coupon for a free pizza from Jets Pizza. There is also an earlier promotion from August 30 to September 4 where backers will receive an 80s Super Donor T-shirt and a $10 gift card. The promotions are intended to boost the nation's blood supply. Vitalant says the supply of type O blood, the most commonly used by doctors, hit an 18-month low this summer. Those interested in donating can register via the Vital websiteor call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Chicagoland Womens Cricket League Breaks Barriers In Naperville and the surrounding area, a new generation of athletes is breaking barriers and changing the game of cricket. The Womens Cricket League launched this spring, making history as the first women's league in the Chicago area. Meet some of the members and find out more about the competition.

