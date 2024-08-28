Financial brands love affair with tennis explained

Financial brands are drawn to tennis like bees to honey (or maybe Honey Deuce).

American Express and JPMorgan Chase have been partners of the US Open for decades, and at least one other financial brand, Morgan Stanley, is advertising around the tournament this year. Financial services companies also have a prominent presence at other tennis events and throughout the calendar year.

Why? At first glance, it might seem obvious: Tennis is known as something of a premium experience and is often a passion point among financial institutions’ target audience, several marketers told Marketing Brew. But one of the biggest draws for financial brands is that it’s not as exclusive as it ever was, especially the US Open, which attracts a fairly wide audience and that number is still growing: last year the tournament attracted more than 957,000 fans, a Grand Slam record.

I think the US Open fan, the demographic of the audience, is broadening, said Kate Schoff, managing director of sports and entertainment marketing at JPMorgan Chase, a longtime partner of the US Open. You have a core tennis fan, but the majority of people who go to the US Open, I don’t think, are your core tennis fan, or the typical demographic that you associate with a core tennis fan. It’s so much more. It’s an entertainment event.

With multiple brands playing the same game, and even the same tournament, capturing the public’s attention can be as difficult as winning a Grand Slam. Here’s how a few companies marketing around the US Open are trying to do it.

Don't you like it?

The US Open is not like other Grand Slams, marketers pointed out. Shiz Suzuki, vice president of global brand sponsorships and experiential marketing at American Express, a US Open partner since 1994, said it’s more like an on-site food and wine festival than just a tennis tournament.

All the Grand Slams have their own personalities, and the US Open is the spectacle, Schoff said. It’s the entertainment event with a touch of tennis. It’s about the loud nights under the lights. It’s about the food and drink. It’s about so much more than tennis.

The US Open, she added, simply embodies the spirit of New York City, and it comes to life in the context of a tennis event. Perhaps that’s why the brand activations at the tournament don’t look so subdued.

According to Suzuki, American Express will be present at the event in some of the biggest and loudest ways, including hosting glow-in-the-dark tennis matches, partnering with Ralph Lauren for exclusive merchandise and teaming up with Van Leeuwen for a limited-edition Match Point Mint Chip x AmEx ice cream.

JPMorgan Chase, meanwhile, has partnered with Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan, a subway ride from where the U.S. Open is held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens. Members of the Sapphire Reserve tournament can reserve a rooftop court or take a clinic with Andy Roddick, the 2003 U.S. Open men's champion, Schoff said.

While Morgan Stanley can’t sponsor the US Open because of the tournament’s existing agreements with other financial brands, that doesn’t mean it can’t advertise around the event, according to CMO Alice Milligan. This year, it’s wrapping the 7 Train, which heads to Flushing Meadows, in an ad that’s part of a campaign with brand partner and 2021 US Open women’s singles finalist Leylah Fernandez, Milligan said.

Morgan Stanley's work in the tennis world, including as an official partner of the Women's Tennis Association and as the title sponsor of the ESPN documentary series In the Arena: Serena Williamshas helped the company appeal to a much broader audience, including Gen Z, Milligan said. It also doesn’t hurt high-net-worth tennis fans, she added.

Tough competition

With so many financial institutions involved in the US Open and tennis in general, it can be difficult for marketers to get their brands noticed.

The JPMorgan Chase team tries not to be influenced by what competitors are doing, Schoff said, and instead sticks to its own brand values ​​and tries to find common ground between those and the U.S. Open. The company tries to accommodate the needs of attendees by providing things like mobile chargers for everyone on the property and an air-conditioned space, The Chase Lounge, with free food and drinks for its patrons.

American Express’s approach is more about tapping into New York’s culture, Suzuki said, which means being big and loud and offering something for everyone, even non-cardholders. The 20,000-square-foot American Express Fan Experience, which includes the aforementioned glow tennis and a ball-personalization station, is open to everyone, though the second floor is reserved for cardholders.

“At the end of the day, I want people to come out of a great event and a great experience like the US Open and say, Wow, that experience I just had was even better because of American Express,” Suzuki said.

For Morgan Stanley, Milligan said she hopes the subway ads are visible and unique enough to stand out. Additionally, the company is active in the tennis world year-round, courting the sport’s fans by hosting community service events, investing in the women’s game and having a presence at tennis tournaments around the world.

Tennis is a very important platform for us, Milligan said. For us it was a big investment, a big commitment, but we feel it is an important space to play in.