India at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: Full Schedule and Events





The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be another exciting chapter in the journey of Indian athletes on the global stage. This year, India will be participating with its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes competing in 12 sports. The Games will be held from August 28 to September 9, 2024, with Indian athletes battling for medals and looking to surpass their previous best medal tally from Tokyo 2020. Notable athletes such as Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal and Krishna Nagar will be defending their titles and aiming for gold once again. The Games will be held from August 28 to September 9, 2024, with Indian athletes aiming to surpass their best medal tally from Tokyo 2020 (AP) Below is the complete day-by-day schedule for Indian athletes at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, with events listed in Indian Standard Time (IST). August 28, Wednesday Ceremony: Opening Ceremony 11:30 PM August 29, Thursday For badminton Mixed doubles group stage from 12:00 Men's singles group stage from 12:00 Group stage women's singles from 12:00 Para swimming 50m freestyle men S10 from 1:00 PM Para table tennis Women's doubles from 1:30 PM Men's doubles from 1:30 PM Mixed doubles from 1:30 PM When Taekwondo Women K4447kg from 13:30 Para shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Pre-Event Training 2:30pm Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Pre-Event Training 4:00pm Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Pre-Event Training 5:45pm Para-cycling Women C13 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying 4:25pm Para archery Women's Individual Compound Open Ranking Round 4:30pm Men's individual recurve open ranking round 4:30pm Individual Compound Open Ranking Round Men 8:30pm Women's Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round 8:30pm August 30, Friday When Taekwondo Women K4447kg Gold Medal Competition 12:04 AM For badminton Group stage women's singles from 12:00 Men's singles group stage from 12:00 Mixed doubles group stage from 7:30 PM Para archery Women's Individual Compound Open Round of 32 starting at 12:30pm Individual Men's Compound Open Round of 32 from 7pm Para shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification 12:30 PM Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification 2:30pm Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final 3:15pm Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification 5:00 PM Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final 5:30pm Women's 10m Air Pistol SH2 Pre-Event Training 7:00pm Mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 final 19:45 hrs Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Pre-Event Training 20:30 Para Athletics Discus Throw Women F55 Final 1:30 PM Women's 100m T35 final 4:39pm Para table tennis Men's doubles quarterfinals from 1:30 PM Women's doubles quarterfinals from 1:30 PM Mixed doubles quarterfinals from 1:30pm Para rowing Mixed doubles scull PR3 heats 3:00pm Para-cycling Men C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying 16:24 hrs Men C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Final Bronze 7:11pm Men C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Final Gold 7:19pm August 31, Saturday Para Athletics Shot put F37 men final 00:20 hrs Javelin throw men F57 final 22:30 hrs Para shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification 1:00 PM Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification 3:30pm Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final 3:45pm Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 pre-event training 5:30 pm Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final 6:15pm Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 pre-event training 19:00 hrs Para-cycling Women C13 500m Time Trial Qualifying 1:30pm Men C13 1000m Time Trial Qualifying 1:49pm Women C13 500m Time Trial Final 5:05pm Men C13 1000m time trial final 5:32pm Para table tennis Women's Doubles WD10 Semi-Finals from 1:30pm Women's Doubles WD10 Gold Medal Match 10:45pm Para rowing Mixed doubles scull PR3 repechage 2:40 pm Para archery Women's Individual Compound Open Round of 16 from 7pm Women's Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals from 9:16pm Women's Individual Compound Open Semi-Finals from 22:14 For badminton Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals from 7:30pm September 1, Sunday For badminton Men's Singles Semi-Finals from 12:00 Women's singles semi-finals from 12:00 Final matches from 22:10 Para shooting Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 qualification 13:00 hrs Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 qualification 15:00 hrs Mixed 25m pistol SH1 pre-event training 16:00 hrs Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 final 4:30 pm Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 final 6:30 pm Para Athletics Women 1500m T11 round 1 1:40pm Shot put F40 men final 15:09 hrs Men's High Jump T47 Final 22:58 hrs Women's 200m T35 Final 23:08 hrs Para rowing Mixed doubles scull PR3 final B 2:00 PM Mixed doubles scull PR3 final A 15:40 hrs Para archery Individual Men's Compound Open Round of 16 from 7:00pm Individual Compound Open Men's Quarterfinals from 9:16pm Men's Individual Compound Open Semi-Finals from 22:24 Individual Compound Open Bronze Medal Match for Men 23:13 hrs Men's Individual Compound Open Gold Medal Match 11:30pm Para table tennis Women's Singles, Round of 16, starting at 10:30 p.m. Women's singles round of 16 from 10:30 PM September 2, Monday Para shooting Mixed 25m pistol SH1 qualification precision 12:30 PM Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Pre-Event Training 12:30 PM Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Pre-Event Training 12:30 PM Mixed 25m pistol SH1 qualification rapid 4:30 pm Mixed 25m pistol SH1 final 20:15 hrs Para Athletics Discus throw F56 men final 1:35 pm Women's 1500m T11 final 1:40pm Javelin throw men F64 final 22:30 hrs Discus Throw Women F53 Final 22:34 hrs Women 400m T20 round 1 23:50 hrs Para table tennis Women's Singles, Round of 16, starting at 1:30 p.m. Women's singles round of 16 starting at 1:30 PM Para archery Mixed Team Compound Open Round of 16 from 7pm Mixed team compound opens quarterfinals from 8:20pm Mixed team compound opens semi-finals from 9:40pm Mixed Team Compound Open Bronze Medal Match 22:35 hrs Mixed Team Compound Open Gold Medal Match 22:55 hrs For badminton Final matches from 8:00 PM September 3, Tuesday Para archery Women's individual recurve open round of 32 starting at 12:30pm Women's individual recurve open round Women's Individual Recurve Open Quarterfinals from 8:30pm Women's Individual Recurve Open Quarterfinals from 8:30pm Women's Individual Recurve Open Semifinals starting at 9:38pm Women's Individual Recurve Open Bronze Medal Competition 22:27 hrs Women's Individual Recurve Open Gold Medal Match 10:44pm Para shooting Women's 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification 1:00pm Men's 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification 1:00 PM Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH2 Pre-Event Training 16:15 Mixed 50m pistol SH1 pre-event training 18:00 hrs Women's 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final 7:30pm Para Athletics Shot put F34 women final 2:26 PM Women's 400m T20 Final 22:38 hrs Men's High Jump T63 Final 23:40 hrs Para table tennis Women's Singles Round of 16/Quarter/Semi-Finals from 1:30 PM Men's Singles Round of 16/Quarter/Semi-Finals from 1:30 PM September 4th, Wednesday Para Athletics Javelin throw F46 men final 00:10 hrs Shot put F46 men final 1:35 pm Shot put F46 women final 3:16 PM Men's club throw F51 final 22:50 hrs Women 100m T12 round 1 – 23:00 hrs Para-cycling Time trial women C1-3 – from 11:30 am Para archery Individual Recurve Men Open Round of 32 – from 12:30pm

