Suryakumar Yadav targets comeback in Test cricket
By Mohamed Bahaa
Indian T20I batting star Suryakumar Yadav has stated that red-ball cricket is his top priority and that he wants to “earn a spot” in the Indian Test team. India will play 10 Test matches in the coming months. Suryakumar has only appeared in one Test match, against Australia in February 2023, despite being a regular in India's white-ball line-up. In that one Test inning, he scored eight runs. He was named as a reserve in the ICC World Test Championship Final squad that same year.
Suryakumar is aware of the tough task ahead of him, given the competition from Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul and Rajat Patidar.
“There are many people who have worked hard to earn their place and even I want to earn that place again,” said Suryakumar.
“I made my debut for India in Tests. Then I got injured too. There were many people who got a chance and did well. They deserve that chance now,” he added.
The 33-year-old will return to Mumbai, his home team, to play red-ball cricket in the Duleep Trophy, India's domestic competition. In addition, Suryakumar plans to take part in the Buchi Babu event.
Suryakumar is looking forward to the action and wants to leave a good impression.
“If I have to play in the future, I will do it automatically. I can't control that. What I can do now is play the Buchi Babu tournament, play the Duleep Trophy and see what happens,” the batsman said.
“But yeah, I'm looking forward to it. There are ten Test matches coming up and I'm looking forward to some red-ball fun,” he added
With a respectable average of 43.62 and 14 hundreds, he has amassed 5628 runs in 82 first-class matches.
He stresses that his aim has always been to use the longest format in an attempt to break into the Test squad.
“Red-ball cricket has always been my priority. Growing up in the maidans (grounds) of Mumbai and playing a lot of local cricket, I started playing red cherry. The love for the longest format started there and has been there ever since,” Suryakumar added.
“I have been competing at a high level for over ten years and I still love playing in this format,” he concluded.
