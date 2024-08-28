US Open 2024: How to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Li Tu tennis match tonight





Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will play Australia's Li Tu in the first round of the US Open tonight. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Tennis fans, the time has come: the final Grand Slam of the season is now in full swing. Carlos Alcaraz will play his first match of the US Open tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Spanish player is the 2022 US Open champion, previously ranked No. 1 and has won the last two Grand Slams. Tonight, he takes on Australian Li Tu at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 2024 US Open matches will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2, with every match streamed on ESPN+. Alcaraz’s match tonight will air during primetime on ESPN (and ESPN+). Here’s how to follow all the hardcourt action at the 2024 US Open and stream the tennis Grand Slam in the US, including channels, schedule, live stream info, and how to watch the US Open for free today. How to watch Alcaraz vs. Tu: Date: Tuesday August 27 Time: 7:00 PM ET Agreement: Alcaraz vs. You Court: Arthur Ashe Stadium TV channel: ESPN Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, VPN When is the US Open 2024? The 2024 US Open tennis tournament will officially take place from Monday, August 26 to Sunday, September 8. When is Carlos Alcaraz playing at the US Open? Alcaraz will play his first official US Open match of 2024 tonight at 7:00 PM (local time) against Li Tu. Alcaraz vs. You channel: Tonight's Alcaraz vs. Tu match will air during primetime on ESPN and stream on ESPN+. ESPN will be the exclusive U.S. home of the Americas Grand Slam in 2024, with ESPN+ serving as the tournament’s streaming home, airing every match this year. Coverage will also air on ESPN2, ESPN3 ABC and ESPN Deportes. Each day before the matches begin, Tennis Channel will also air a Live at the US Open show that previews the day. If you don’t have cable, don’t worry. To find out which streaming services you’ll want to sign up for to watch the US Open, check out the full 2024 US Grand Slam schedule below. Here are our recommendations for the best ways to watch the US Open in 2024: How to watch the US Open in 2024 In addition to the ESPN broadcasts, the US Open matches will also be streamed live on ESPN+. So if you don’t want to pay for an expensive cable or streaming package with ESPN, this is an affordable alternative. With an ESPN+ subscription, you also get access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 racing, fantasy sports tools, and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ via an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer, and on ESPN.com. $10.99/month at ESPN Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and the Tennis Channel, along with 200+ more live channels. At $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the most expensive option on this list, but you’ll still save a lot compared to a traditional cable package, and it’s also one of our top picks for watching NFL games this season. So if you’re a sports fan looking for one, easy-to-use subscription, Fubo might be the one for you. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial, so you can stream the start of the US Open completely for free. $85 at Fubo Hulu’s live TV tier includes access to live TV channels, ESPN+, and ad-supported Disney+, meaning you can watch the US Open on nearly every channel broadcasting in the US, plus tune in via ESPN+ and enjoy over 75 other channels. You’ll also get access to unlimited DVR storage. Try it for free on Hulu How to watch US Open tennis for free (sort of): While ESPN is an expensive cable channel, the US Open is broadcast for free in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (TVNZ+). Even if you live in the US, you can access the US Open live stream for free using a VPN. ExpressVPN offers a borderless internet experience, which means you can tune in to live streams of the Australian or New Zealand US Open this month instead of paying for ESPN or ESPN+ for American coverage of the tennis tournament. All you have to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to Australia or New Zealand, then find free US Open live streams on 9Now or TVNZ+. ExpressVPN's added protection, speed, and range of location options make it a great choice for beginner VPN users looking to expand their streaming capabilities. Plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming vpn. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month plan. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you’re nervous about trying a VPN. $6.67 and up per month at ExpressVPN What time are the US Open matches? Daytime sessions begin at 11:00 a.m. ET. Evening sessions begin at 7:00 p.m. ET, and singles finals begin at 4:00 p.m. ET. Here's when the US Open matches start, when you can start streaming them, and which channels you need to watch every tennis match. Tuesday August 27 Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9am-11pm (Tennis Channel) All games, all fields: 11am – 11pm (ESPN3 & ESPN+) First Round: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM (ESPN) Primetime at the US Open: First Round Arthur Ashe Stadium: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (ESPN) First Round (Spanish): 11:00 – 12:55, 19:00 – 23:00 (ESPN Deportes) Wednesday August 28 Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9am-11pm (Tennis Channel) All games, all fields: 11am – 11pm (ESPN3 & ESPN+) Second Round: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM (ESPN) Primetime at the US Open: Second Round Arthur Ashe Stadium: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (ESPN) Primetime at the US Open: Second Round Louis Armstrong Stadium: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (ESPN2) Second Round (Spanish): 11:00 – 12:55, 19:00 – 23:00 (ESPN Deportes) Thursday August 29 Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9am-11pm (Tennis Channel) All games, all fields: 11am – 11pm (ESPN3 & ESPN+) Second Round: 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. (ESPN) Second Round: 6:00-7:00 p.m. (ESPN2) Primetime at the US Open: Second Round: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (ESPN2) Second Round (Spanish): 11am-5pm, 7pm-11pm (ESPN Deportes) Friday August 30th Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9am-11pm (Tennis Channel) All games, all fields: 11am – 11pm (ESPN3 & ESPN+) Third Round: 12:00-6:00 p.m. (ESPN) Third Round: 6:00-7:00 p.m. (ESPN2) Primetime at the US Open: Third Round: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (ESPN2) Third Round (Spanish): 5:30pm – 11:00pm (ESPN Deportes) Saturday August 31st Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9am-11pm (Tennis Channel) All games, all fields: 11am – 11pm (ESPN3 & ESPN+) Round Three: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (ESPN2) Primetime at the US Open: Third Round: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (ESPN2) Third Round (Spanish): 5:30pm – 11:00pm (ESPN Deportes) Sunday September 1st Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9am-11pm (Tennis Channel) All games, all fields: 11am – 11pm (ESPN3 & ESPN+) Round of 16: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (ESPN) Round of 16: 3:00-6:00 PM (ABC) Round of 16: 6:00-7:00 p.m. (ESPN2) US Open Primetime: Round of 16: 7:00-11:00 p.m. (ESPN2) Round of 16 (Spanish): 5:30 – 7:00 PM (ESPN Deportes) Monday September 2nd Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9am-11pm (Tennis Channel) All games, all fields: 11am – 11pm (ESPN3 & ESPN+) Round of 16: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (ESPN) US Open Primetime: Round of 16: 7:00-11:00 p.m. (ESPN2) Round of 16 (Spanish): 12:00 – 23:00 (ESPN Deportes) Tuesday September 3rd Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9am-11pm (Tennis Channel) All games, all fields: 11am – 11pm (ESPN3 & ESPN+) Men's and Women's Quarterfinals: 12:00-6:00 p.m. (ESPN) Primetime at the US Open: Quarterfinals: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (ESPN) Round of 16 (Spanish): 12:00 – 17:00, 19:00 – 23:00 (ESPN Deportes) Wednesday September 4th Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9am-11pm (Tennis Channel) All games, all fields: 11am – 11pm (ESPN3 & ESPN+) Men's and Women's Quarterfinals: 12:00-6:00 p.m. (ESPN) Primetime at the US Open: Quarterfinals: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (ESPN) Round of 16 (Spanish): 12:00 – 17:00, 19:00 – 23:00 (ESPN Deportes) Thursday September 5th All Games, All Fields: 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM (ESPN3 & ESPN+) Mixed Doubles Championship*: 3:00-5:00 p.m. (ESPN2) Women's Singles Semifinals: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM (ESPN, ESPN Deportes) Friday September 6th Women's Doubles Championship*: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. (ESPN2) All Games, All Fields: 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM (ESPN3 & ESPN+) Men's Singles Semifinals #1: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM (ESPN, ESPN Deportes) Men's Singles Semifinals #2: 7:00-10:00 PM (ESPN / ESPN Deportes) Saturday September 7th Men's Doubles Championship: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. (ESPN3) All Games, All Fields: 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM (ESPN3 & ESPN+) Women's Final Preview: 3:30-4:00 p.m. (ESPN Deportes) Women's Singles Championship: 4:00 – 7:00 PM (ESPN, ESPN Deportes) Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 7:00-8:00 PM (Tennis Channel) Sunday September 8th Men's Final Preview: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM (ABC) Men's Final Preview: 1:30-2:00 p.m. (ESPN Deportes) Men's Singles Championship: 2:00-5:30 p.m. (ABC/ESPN Deportes) Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Tennis Channel) Men's Singles Final (Encore): 8:30-11:30 p.m. (ESPN2) All the ways to stream the 2024 US Open: Sling TV Orange + Sport Extra Get ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and Tennis Channel

