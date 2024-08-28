2024-25 Fantasy Hockey Team-by-Team Schedule Analysis

It’s good to plan ahead. Although the NHL season doesn’t start until October 4, it’s never too late to analyze the most important aspect of head-to-head fantasy hockey leagues: the schedule.

In case you missed it, click below for an overview of the key dates and matches played by weekday and month, including a preview of the schedule for week 1.

There are no real surprises in 2024-25, with Wednesdays remaining the quietest nights of the competition, while Saturdays are packed with action. The Winter Classic will be played on New Year’s Eve rather than New Year’s Day, and the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off will mean a much-shortened February.

Additionally, it’s time to zero in on the teams you want to target. While it won’t make or break your fantasy odds this season, it’s best to have an idea of ​​which teams play the most games on off-nights (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday). Having the advantage of having players play on nights when your opponent doesn’t have any can make the difference between winning and losing each week.

Here is a breakdown of each team's games, sorted by day and month. The table is sortable for your convenience.

Monday

Fewest games: Ducks, Bruins, Hurricanes, Senators, Penguins, Blues (5)

Most games: Kings (12)

The Kings are great players on Mondays, when the rest of the league is still asleep. Only five other teams (Sharks, Avs, Utah, Devils and Panthers) play at least 10 games on Mondays.

The Ducks play just five games on Mondays, which is the fewest in the league, but, like last season, play most of their games (44) on off nights.

The Bruins also play five games on Mondays, but that’s misleading; they play 62 games on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, meaning fantasy managers have to bench players like Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha quite often. I imagine Elias Lindholm would be a tough decision on many of those nights, as he’s a borderline No. 1 center depending on his role.

Tuesday

Fewest games: Kings (9)

Most matches: Bruins (20)

This is usually the day that h2h games kick into high gear. Three other teams (Flames, Isles, Blues) play 19 games on Tuesday. The Kings are the only team with less than 10 games on a Tuesday.

Wednesday

Fewest games: Blues, Islanders, Blue Jackets, Lightning (3)

Most games: Kings, Maple Leafs (13)

Wednesday is the quietest day of the week with only 216 games total, so it doesn't hurt to have players from the Blues, Isles, Jackets or Lightning That a lot. But again, the Kings are the team to stack on this off-day. Quinton Byfield in a potential breakout season, or even Anze Kopitar if he’s entering his senior years, should be strong players. I have a strong suspicion that Darcy Kuemper will be a very popular streaming target among goalies if he’s not on the roster all season.

The Canucks have played the second-most games with 12, followed by the Ducks with 11 and the Avs with 10.

Thursday

Fewest games: Ducks (11)

Most games: Sharks (21)

The Sharks have intriguing players, including Macklin Celebrini, but in many cases I think you're going to leave players like Tyler Toffoli on the bench unless it's a really good matchup. The Lightning are the only other team that has played at least 20 games on a Thursday.

The Canucks, Pens and Leafs play the second-fewest games on Thursday: just 12.

Friday

Fewest games: Bruins (2)

Most games: Penguins (13)

Friday is lean, unless you're the Pens. Five other teams (Canes, Knights, Hawks, Jets and of course Ducks) play 11 games, and four others (Utah, Wings, Stars, Wild) play 10 games.

Teams that play few games on Friday but many on Saturday, such as the Bruins, Flyers and Kings, are worth buying on Friday if you want to get an edge.

Saturday

Fewest games: Ducks (11)

Most games: Kings (25)

The craziest statistic about the schedule is that the Ducks play at least five fewer games on Saturday than everyone else. The Jets play only 16, while the Knights and Avs play 17. If you have Nathan MacKinnon or Jack Eichel, you’re at a slight disadvantage because your best players might not play if everyone else is playing.

Essentially, two-thirds of the league plays at least 20 games (about 25 percent) on Saturday, with the Bruins, Habs, Leafs and Sabres playing 24. The Atlantic Division seems to have a monopoly on Saturday games, less so for Central and Metro teams. This is partly because the Leafs and Habs are practically forced to play on Saturdays, and two of their biggest rivals are the Sabres and Bruins, respectively.

Sunday

Fewest games: Sharks, Predators (5)

Most games: Ducks (17)

If you need some help on the final day, the Ducks offer some interesting options. It’s hard to judge the Ducks, as they’re talented but still far from their prime. Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry and Frank Vatrano will entice streamers on Sunday.

Teams playing a large number of games on the weekend include: Senators (34); Rangers (33); Isles and Kraken (32); Stars (31); and Lightning, Caps, Wild, Canes, Hawks and Pens (30).

Free nights (M/W/F/S)

Fewest games: Bruins (20)

Most games: Ducks (44)

The Ducks are the only team in the league that plays more games on off nights than on busy ones. No other team plays more than 39 games on off nights. That makes the Ducks an attractive source of fantasy streaming options, but none of them are standout options. “D” can be a thin position, and depending on ice time, Cam Fowler, Pavel Mintyukov and Olen Zellweger are the names to watch.

Because the Bruins only play 20 games, it diminishes the value of players like Coyle, Zacha and Lindholm. In many cases, you might bench them in favor of better players on busier nights, and they don’t play enough on off nights for fantasy managers to get their full value from 82 games.

Another point of criticism for the Bruins: assuming Jeremy Swayman re-signs, how will that schedule affect his workload? The Bruins can start Swayman often because they play a lot of games on busy nights when the score can likely change a lot, and they don't have that many back-to-backs. Benching Joonas Korpisalo isn't an efficient use of a goalie who's better than just a backup.

Busy nights (Tue/Thu/Sat)

Fewest games: Ducks (38)

Most matches: Bruins (62)

Only the Blues play at least 60 games on the busy nights, followed by the Sharks, Flyers, Jackets and Senators, who each play 57. That’s a good thing, because three of those teams don’t offer elite fantasy options. That makes the decisions of fantasy managers a lot easier.

One after the other (h/tu/TheTimn)

Least: Jets (8)

Most: Maple Leafs, Hurricanes (16)

This is vital because it will determine goalie rotations. With the Leafs and Canes leading the league with 16 back-to-backs, it reinforces the idea that the Leafs will rotate between Joey Woll and Anthony Stolarz, and the Canes will rotate with Pyotr Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen.

Note: Week 1 sees the Stars, Canes, Oilers, Leafs, Lightning, Blues, Wild, Flyers, Flames, Kraken, Habs, Ducks, and Hawks play back-to-back games. This will give us a taste of how teams will approach their goalie rotations, as well as a glimpse into which tandems and backups are worth keeping an eye on.

We get a preview of the goaltending battles for the Wild (Filip Gustavsson/Marc-Andre Fleury, and potentially Jesper Wallstedt), Flyers (Samuel Ersson/Ivan Fedotov), ​​Flames (David Rittich/Dustin Wolf), Kraken (Joey Daccord/Philipp Grubauer) and Ducks (John Gibson/Lukas Dostal).

We also get a preview of the reserves who may need more playing time (Joel Hofer, Cayden Primeau, Laurent Brossoit) than we think.

