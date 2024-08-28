Newly elected ICC chairman Jay Shah: Will ensure Test cricket remains a priority as it is the foundation of the game

Newly elected ICC president Jay Shah said on Tuesday that he will ensure that Test cricket is the foundation of the sport. During his tenure, he will also seek to break down barriers that stand in the way of cricket's progress.

Shah, 35, who has been BCCI secretary since 2019, will take over from 62-year-old Greg Barclay as the ICC's youngest chairman on December 1 after the New Zealander decided not to run for a third consecutive two-year term.

While T20 is an exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it is the foundation of our sport.

We need to ensure that cricketers are driven towards a longer format and our efforts will be focused on that, Shah said in a BCCI statement.

I would like to work on establishing a separate talent search program during my term, and I look forward to your support in this program. Shah stressed that the standards of the game must be further raised globally.

I would like to express my sincere thanks to the ICCs Member Boards for the confidence they have placed in me to take on this prestigious role as President of the ICC. I would like to assure you that I will do everything in my power to raise the standard of our game worldwide.

Also read | Jay Shah elected unopposed as ICC president, will take over in December

As I take on this crucial role, I am determined to live up to your high expectations and dedicate myself wholeheartedly to the beautiful game of cricket, he added.

Shah, the son of Home Minister Amit Shah, will step down as BCCI secretary at the board's annual general meeting, likely to be held late next month or in October.

Shah became the fifth Indian, after late Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar, to be elected to this important post.

As cricket is set to make its historic debut at the 2028 Olympic Games, we stand on the cusp of a transformative era. This moment is not just a milestone, it is a clarion call for all of us involved in this great sport.

It is a privilege to lead the ICC at such an exciting time in our journey together, said Shah.

Shah said he would work towards the advancement of female and differently-abled cricketers during his tenure as ICC chairman.

We must further defend the ICC’s mission by devoting more resources and attention to women’s cricket and cricket for people with disabilities. Together we can strengthen these vital facets of the game, making them not only visible but vibrant and thriving, he said.

I look forward to a term of collective effort, as I strive to dismantle the barriers that have impeded crickets’ progress. Every challenge we face is an opportunity in disguise, and together we will transform adversity into triumph.

Let us embark on this incredible journey together, hand in hand, united by our passion for cricket and our belief in its extraordinary potential, Shah noted.