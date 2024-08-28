Japanese tennis star Yoshihito Nishioka collapses on court and steps out in wheelchair during US Open match





The final set of a thrilling first-round match at the US Open between Japanese star Yoshihito Nishioka and Serbian Miomir Kecmanovi was marred by a health issue. Nishioka suddenly fell to the ground near the baseline in the fifth set. He was in visible pain and remained on the court at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for several minutes. Nishioka appeared to be suffering from severe cramps earlier in the game as temperatures in the New York City borough of Queens soared into the mid-80s on Monday. A heat warning for the area remains in effect through Tuesday night. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM Medical staff and trainers provided Nishioka with water while treating the 28-year-old. Nishioka eventually needed the assistance of a wheelchair to leave the court. NICK KYRGIOS SAYS IT'S 'RIDICULOUS' WORLD NUMBER 1 JANNIK SINNER WAS NOT SUSPENDED FOR BANNED SUBSTANCES He had to retire from the match, allowing his opponent to advance to the second round of the Grand Slam tournament. Kecmanovi will face Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the next round on Wednesday. Nishioka later confirmed that he had been suffering from cramps in the fourth set of the match, before suffering multiple spasms. “Thank you very much for your support,” Nishioka wrote in a post translated from Japanese to English on X. “I already had cramps around 3-3 in the 4th set, and my serve at 5-4 (there) already had cramps. In the final (game), my lower back was more spasming than my legs, and I couldn't get up, and then my legs also started spasming. I had repeated spasms in my shoulder blades, hips, flanks and thighs. “I started having trouble breathing, but with the help of the team I was able to get into a wheelchair and they carried me away despite my convulsions. The convulsions lasted for about an hour, but they have subsided now. My body parts are in a lot of pain, so I plan to skip the doubles and go back to Japan.” Nishioka started the match as number 53 in the world rankings. After losing the first set to Kecmanovi, Nishioka came back in the second and third sets. Kecmanovi came back in the fourth set and forced a fifth set. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Nishioka was optimistic about his prospects in the Davis Cup, an international team event. “It's a shame that it ended so badly and it seemed like we could have won the match, but this American (hardcourt) season we climbed the rankings and there were many moments that gave us confidence, so we will continue to do our best in the Asian season,” Nishioka wrote. “First of all, I'm looking forward to seeing everyone at the Davis Cup.” Follow Fox News Digitals sports reporting on Xand subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

