England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)





The England women's team has announced its squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 that takes place in the United Arab Emirates in October. Wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath and all-rounder Freya Kemp have been selected for the first time in a T20 World Cup squad, as has Danielle Gibson, who travelled as a reserve for the last edition in South Africa. Bowler Sophie Ecclestone, the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 T20 World Cup, is named alongside fellow spinner Linsey Smith, who returned to the England T20 team earlier this year. The squad will travel to Abu Dhabi for a training camp (13-24 September) prior to the official ICC warm-up matches. They then play in Group B against Bangladesh, South Africa, Scotland and the West Indies, in Sharjah and Dubai. Fast bowler Lauren Filer will join the squad for the pre-season camp in Abu Dhabi. Head coach Jon Lewis said: Selecting teams and squads with this group of players has become incredibly difficult and tough. There are players who have been really unlucky to miss out and they will be a huge part of what we do with England Cricket going forward. “I believe the 15 players selected give us a well-balanced squad in terms of experience, youth and, most importantly, the skills to cope with and excel in the conditions we face in the UAE. Captain Heather Knight added: World Cups are always special events to participate in as a player and I'm really excited about the squad we've selected to take to the UAE. It is an honour to lead the team to another World Cup and we look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. England Women's Squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Heather Knight (C; Western Storm)

Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers)

Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers)

Alice Capsey (Southeast Stars)

Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers)

Sophia Dunkley (Southeast Stars)

Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder)

Danielle Gibson (Western Storm)

Sarah Glenn (The Blaze)

Bess Heath (Northern Diamonds)

Amy Jones (Central Sparks)

Freya Kemp (Southern adders)

Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze)

Linsey Smith (Southern Adders)

Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers) ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2024 schedule Saturday 5 October, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah

Monday 7 October, England v South Africa, Sharjah

Sunday 13th October, England v Scotland, Sharjah

Tuesday 15th October, England v West Indies, Dubai

Thursday October 17, Semi-Final 1, Dubai

Friday October 18, Semi-Final 2, Sharjah

Sunday October 20, Final, Dubai

