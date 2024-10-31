Priscilla Grinner and Georgia Brown lead Granada Hills to City's tennis title





It was only fitting that Georgia Brown and Priscilla Grinner scored the decisive point for the Granada Hills girls tennis team in the annual City Section championship match against Palisades on Wednesday afternoon at the Balboa Sports Center in Encino. The Highlanders No. 1 duo and reigning two-time City individual doubles champions overcame a 4-3 deficit to defeat Palisades No. 2 tandem of Sashi Gancheva and Penelope Mihal 6-4, completing a sweep of their three sets (1.5 each point worth). ) in the round-robin format and secured a 17 to 12.5 victory for Granada Hills. The No. 2 team of Amy Nghiem and America Fragoso also swept, with Sayuri Parandian winning all four of her sets in No. 1 singles for Granada Hills (13-1), which won the 14th section crown and its second straight year in the Open Division. coach Troy Aiken. During the transition, we just had to refocus, but we picked each other up when we needed to, said Grinner, who went through a painful labral tear in her hip for the chance to finish her high school career in the best way possible. I'm having surgery in December, but you can be sure I wouldn't miss the team finals or the individual matches with Georgia. Winning last year was great, but this one means more because the majority of us are seniors and this was the last time we played for the team title, Brown said. Grinner and Brown are undefeated against City Section opponents in doubles the past three seasons. Once the outcome was determined, both teams began eliminating their starters, but Parandian and Palisades sophomore Shaya Jovanovic, at second, agreed to play anyway, treating everyone watching to a scintillating baseline display before the older player took the prevailed 8-6. in a draw. Jovanovic took her remaining three singles sets and EJ Martin won two of the three before being replaced for the final rotation. “I've seen Shaya at tournaments, but I'd never played her before, so we both wanted to do it,” said Parandian, who was injured in her third set and knocked out before the fourth set in the last 16 to 11.5 final win over the Dolphins. who have won 29 sectional titles since 1973, including 21 under longtime coach Bud King. The teams have met in the finals thirteen times in the last fourteen years and have won the last 23 upper division titles between them. Since the Open Division's debut in 2017, Palisades has won it five of eight times. Top-seeded Granada Hills defeated No. 4 Marshall 26.5 to 3 in the semifinals Monday, while the second-seeded Dolphins (15-3) defeated No. 3 El Camino Real 27.5 to 2.

