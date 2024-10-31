The Australian Open viewing figures have allayed fears, causing cricket to avoid Australia Day





That series is taking place earlier than usual due to the ODI Champions Trophy being played in Pakistan in February ahead of the Indian Premier League in March. TEST SCHEDULE THIS SUMMER 1st Test, Perth: November 22-26

2nd Test, Adelaide: December 6-10

3rd Test, Brisbane: December 14-18

4th Test, Melbourne: December 26-30

5th Test, Sydney: January 3-7 Australian men's team coach Andrew McDonald, who has signed a two-year contract extension to manage the side in all formats until the end of 2027, said the team had no qualms about playing on January 26 but the decision was outside their hands lay. That's a decision for others to make, he said. It was a day where we played cricket, but there are plenty of other days to play cricket too. Indigenous members of the Australian women's and men's teams have previously given their thoughts on playing cricket on January 26, including fast bowler Scott Boland and Ash Gardner. For many people it is a day of mourning. I'm not sure January 26 is the day everyone falls, Boland, Australia's only active male Indigenous international cricketer, told this masthead last year. Maybe it's a broader discussion for other people. Loading Unfortunately, it is not up to players to decide when we play. CA arranges the schedule. I still think I'm playing. I don't think it's a day to celebrate. The testing schedule this summer is a little different than recent years as it has been postponed due to the [50-over] World Cup. I'm sure Cricket Australia can make a different plan in the future. Captain Pat Cummins has also expressed a preference for a date change for Australia Day. “I absolutely love Australia, but I think we can probably find a more suitable date to celebrate it,” he said. I know some of those players [Gardner and Boland]you hear the stories and their feelings. Something that takes on extra importance. I think it's hard because January 26th means different things to different people. I think we can all agree that we absolutely love Australia and feel really lucky and privileged to be here in this country. But it is a delicate matter. It will be a tough day for some. News, results and expert analyzes from the sports weekend are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

