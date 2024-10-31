College Football Week 10 2024 Predictions, Best Bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Chris Falica FOX Sports Betting Expert

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 20-26

(All times ET)

SATURDAY NOV. 2

No. 4 State of Ohio @ No. 3 Penn State (afternoon, FOX and FOX Sports app )

I expect Ohio State to come in and play well after a sub-par performance last week. Yes, Chip Kelly will have to work around some concerns on the offensive line, but I expect Jeremiah Smith, who was targeted just once in the second half against Nebraska, to be more involved. I also expected to see Beau Pribula at QB for the Nittany Lions, who will have a good look at how that goes this week. Some people I talked to this week think he has an interception or two in him, especially if Lathan Ransom is back for the Buckeyes. Does Penn State have the wide receivers to make the offense work? Well, look. Expect a lower-scoring game and Ohio State will win ugly, as happened a few times recently against the Lions.

PICK: Ohio State (-3) wins by more than 3 points; Penn State scores less than 20.5 points

USC @ Washington (7:30 p.m., BTN)

The Huskies haven't been home in a month and haven't looked great at all in Iowa and Indiana. But expect UW to be liquidated to accommodate their old Pac-12 buddies. SC has canceled all three road games this season and there is a good chance that streak will extend to four on Saturday.

CHOOSE: Washington (+3) loses by less than 3 points or wins outright

No. 13 Indiana @ State of Michigan (3.30 p.m., Peacock)

Dangerous spot for the Hoosiers, who were just the center of the CFB universe the past two weeks when both Big Noon Kickoff and College Gameday visited Bloomington. IU's next two games are against Michigan and Ohio State. There's talk of the CFP and perhaps a spot in the Big Ten title game. Don't forget this trip to East Lansing, where the Spartans should be inspired after a subpar performance at Michigan. Tayven Jackson wasn't great against Washington last week and if Kurtis Rourke can't go, he needs to be better here.

CHOOSE: Michigan State (+7.5) loses by less than 7.5 points or wins outright

Duke @ No. 5 Miami (afternoon, ABC/ESPN+)

After a sluggish offensive performance against Florida State, look for Miami to open things up this week. Duke just lost to a team that was -6 in TO on their home field, had only 180 yards and was +4 in TO in a win over Florida State. Manny Diaz's homecoming probably won't be pleasant.

PICK: Miami (-20) wins by more than 20 points

TCU @ Baylor (8 p.m., ESPN2)

Josh Hoover may have had eight INT in the last five games, but he's also made some big throws. TCU's defense has actually played better in recent weeks. It all comes down to turnovers on this team. Baylor's defense will be up against this, even with the game in Waco.

CHOOSE: TCU (+3) to lose by less than 3 points, or win outright

Stanford @ NC State (afternoon, ACC Network)

I can't see NC State as a near double-digit favorite at all. The Wolfpack were good to me a few weeks ago with the outright win over Cal, but that was more about Cal's problems in the red zone and settling for field goals, including a late miss. Stanford has lost five straight since a Friday night win at Syracuse, but I don't see the Cardinal being outclassed here.

CHOOSE: Stanford (+9.5) loses by less than 9.5 points, or wins outright

No. 18 Pitt @ No. 20 SMU (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Pitt is undefeated on a recipe of six non-offensive TDs and three wins by four points or less this season, along with wins while gaining 277 and 215 yards over the past two weeks. Look for Eli Holstein to play, but even with Holstein, this feels like the type of game SMU will focus on, especially after being so sloppy with the ball (six turnovers) at Duke last week.

PICK: SMU (-7.5) to win by more than 7.5 points

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE:

Louisville +330

Arkansas +220

TCU +135

Michigan State +250

Stanford+300

Texas Tech +425

Washington +120

