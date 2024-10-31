Preview: Black Bears will host Vermont in Hockey East series





ORONO, Maine – The University of Maine women's ice hockey team will host the University of Vermont this weekend at Alfond Arena for two Hockey East games on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. Puck drop between the Black Bears and Catamounts is at 2 p.m. both days. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+, with an international stream available via Hockey East/Stretch Internet. GAME 9 | Maine vs. Vermont Friday November 1, 2024 | 2:00 PM

Alfond Arena | Orono, Maine

ESPN+|Live stats GAME 10 | Maine vs. Vermont Friday November 2, 2024 | 2:00 PM

Alfond Arena | Orono, Maine

ESPN+|Live stats BLACK BEARS WEEKEND SUMMARY: Maine was swept by the #6 ranked Colgate Raiders this weekend, by scores of 8-3 and 4-1.

The team led the game for the first 43 minutes of Saturday's game before the Black Bears took a 5-minute major to start Colgate's four-goal streak. The last goal was an empty-netter.

First-year goalkeeper Kia Lahtinen saw both games and made a total of 45 saves this weekend.

Freshman Stephanie Jacob scored two points this weekend – 1 goal, 1 assist – as she now leads the team in points.

The team successfully eliminated seven of eight penalties last weekend as its PK totals 89.7%, which ranks ninth among teams nationally. A WIN WOULD… Move Maine's record to 2-7-0, 2-3-0 HEA

Be the first Friday win for the Black Bears this season.

Separate Maine and Vermont in the Hockey East standings, as the teams are currently tied for seventh place. PREVIOUS MATCHES WITH VERMONT: Last season, Maine swept Vermont, beating them in all three games as they subsequently ranked 14th and 13th each weekend of play.

The scores were 3-2, 3-2 and 3-0. Alyssa Wroebel And Mira Seregely are returners who scored against the Catamounts last season.

And are returners who scored against the Catamounts last season. Julia Bachetti earned all three wins between the pipes last season, including her first career shutout on 19 saves in the 3-0 victory. EXPLORING THE CATAMOUNTS (2-6-0, 1-3-0 HEA): Maine and Vermont have identical Hockey East records of 1-3-0, including an extra point earned if both teams lose in overtime.

The Catamounts recently split with New Hampshire in tight, one-goal games.

Junior forward Lara Beecher leads the 'Cats by (3g, 4a) 7 points.

leads the 'Cats by (3g, 4a) 7 points. Senior forward Evelyne Blais-Savoie leads the team in goals with four.

leads the team in goals with four. Goalkeeper Jane Gervais came from Wisconsin and has played six games so far (2-4-0), with an .899 save% and 3.19 GAA. LOOKING FORWARD Maine continues Hockey East at home against Boston College on Nov. 8 and 9 at Alfond Arena. -UMaine-

