Chinese table tennis great Ma Long wins ANOC Outstanding Sporting Career Award-Xinhua





Ma Long of China poses with his trophy after receiving the Outstanding Sporting Career Award from the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) in Cascais, Portugal on October 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo) Table tennis legend Ma Long, who has won six Olympic gold medals as China's most decorated Olympian, received ANOC's Outstanding Sporting Career Award in recognition of his remarkable achievements. CASCAIS, Portugal, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) — Chinese table tennis icon Ma Long received the Outstanding Sporting Career Award from the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) here on Wednesday, in recognition of his exceptional achievements and contributions to the sport. Ma, 36, has competed in four consecutive Olympic Games since London 2012. During his Olympic career, he won six gold medals, becoming China's most decorated Olympian. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, he won his first gold in singles, completing a Grand Slam career. Five years later in Tokyo, he defended his title, becoming the first male table tennis player to claim consecutive Olympic singles titles and achieving the status of the sport's first “double Grand Slam” champion. “It is a great honor to receive this award and be recognized by ANOC,” Ma told Xinhua. “This award represents not only my efforts, but also those of the Chinese table tennis team. Four of my six Olympic gold medals came from the team event, which reflects our collective strength, and I am very grateful to my teammates.” The awards ceremony took place in the coastal town of Cascais, Portugal, where the 27th ANOC General Assembly is taking place. Ma Long is seen before the 16th men's singles match against Lee Sang-su of South Korea during the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash 2024 in Beijing on October 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu) During the ceremony, a video montage highlighted memorable moments from Ma's career. Watching the footage, the Chinese veteran noted how quickly time passed, saying, “It feels like my Olympic journey has flown by in the blink of an eye.” Ma added that his success comes not only from his love for table tennis, but also from the support of his team and family who have encouraged him throughout his career. The female recipient of the Outstanding Sporting Career Award was New Zealand kayaker Lisa Carrington. Like Ma, Carrington began her Olympic journey at London 2012 and has since won multiple medals, including eight golds, cementing her status as one of the sport's greatest athletes. The ceremony also honored other notable achievements from the Paris Olympics. Botswana's track star Letsile Tebogo received the best male athlete award after winning the men's 200 meters, earning Botswana's first Olympic gold. The award for best female athlete went to Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred, who won gold in the women's 100 meters and silver in the 200 meters, making history as her country's first Olympic medalist. IOC board member Li Lingwei presented the award for the best men's team in individual sports to the Japanese gymnastics team, while the British women's sprint team won the best women's team in individual sports. The Danish men's handball team received the Best Men's Team of Paris 2024, with former Olympic champion Ding Ning of China presenting the award. The Italian women's volleyball team took home the prize for the best women's team.

