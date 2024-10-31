International cricket is dying because of franchises. Here's how to save it





Pietersen, who played in 104 Tests and thrived in the Indian Premier League and other franchise tournaments, stressed that players are not to blame for the game's plight and called on administrators to create a more coherent game. The core of Pietersen's plans involves players joining what he called super clubs, most likely Indian Premier League franchises that own teams in a number of different domestic leagues. Venky Mysore, the CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders from the Indian Premier League, said this earlier Telegraph Sports that it would be nirvana to sign players for twelve months a year for a series of teams. In a few years, players will play for one super club, Pietersen predicted. A Super Club is a club that owns a team in 5/6 competitions all year round. He said super clubs would allow fans to feel connected to teams all year round. Pietersen also said that a separate governing body should be established to govern the T20 landscape. A separate governing body MUST be established to regulate this, he wrote. The governing body can protect players from mercenaries through smart planning and building global leagues. Telegraph Sports A special report highlighted the belief that there will eventually be a stacking of competitions, with multiple competitions being played simultaneously, but with a clear hierarchy. Pietersen suggested T20 cricket would start to emulate football, with levels of competitions. He believes the top tier of competitions will eventually include the Australian Big Bash, the SA20, the Indian Premier League, a British league (like the Hundred), an American league (like Major League Cricket) with another IPL season. will follow later in the year. Below the top level of competitions, Pietersen envisions a second level of tournaments, focusing on the UAE's ILT20 league, the Pakistan Super League, another British league (such as the Twenty20 Blast), the Caribbean Premier League, a smaller Indian competition and competitions in New Zealand. , Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2024/10/30/kevin-pietersen-international-cricket-is-dying-because-of-f/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos