Marlboro Co. HS is disqualified after eight football players are declared ineligible





According to the South Carolina High School League, the Marlboro County School District's initial appeal was denied after the county was penalized and fined for ineligible players on Oct. 25. That's the same day the district canceled the regional championship game due to an electrical problem. The information provided to SCHSL by Marlboro County School District (MCSD) is 95 pages long, according to some members of the High School League. MCSD attorney William Freeman said the district was never given a chance to respond to the SCHSL's sanctions against them regarding eight players. PROPOSED: Palm Charter High School will move forward with postponed board member elections None of the questions addressed to the district asked them to elaborate on these allegations. Because these allegations were never actually presented to the district so they could respond appropriately. It is clear from the decision that many of these allegations were merely accepted as true. To justify the disqualification of the students, it took until after the league had made a decision on the students. That the district was aware of these actual allegations, which had to do with the Marlboro County student residence,” Freeman said. He also said the driving force behind baseless allegations is a letter sent to SCHSL by someone from Clinton, North Carolina, where Marlboro County's new head football coach Cory Johnson coached. The information received from the head coach's former employer regarding the anonymous letter and the information received from personal social media accounts led to district sanctions against eight players who were deemed ineligible to participate in competitive athletics, according to a news release from the Marlboro County School District. The sanctions include fines and forfeiture of all matches won by the football team and in which ineligible players participated, the release said. Freeman added that all eight players were eligible before playing football and that their addresses were approved as a bona fide change of address. He also said the district conducted surprise inspections at the addresses of the eight students in Marlboro County. The meeting transitioned into the board meeting due to the sensitivity of what was discussed. SCHSL asked MCSD why a student transferred to the district just days after the new coach was hired. The principal of Marlboro County High School said they were checking for bills and lease agreements from parents of students transferring from NC to MCHS. During Wednesday's appeal, sanctions against the district and team still remained in effect as two players remained ineligible to play, although six of the eight students were still eligible to play. The school district may appeal to the SCHSL Appellate Panel. If MCSD does not get the appeal, they will face a $4,000 fine, loss of wins and disqualification from playoffs. The Marlboro County School District has notified SCHSL of its intent to advance the decision on appeal and expects another appeal hearing to take place in the coming days. SCHSL is discussing whether or not it should go back and review 95 pages of newly submitted information from MCSD. However, officials said their decision could not change the outcome of the league's original ruling.

