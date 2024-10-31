Field hockey: first round in the books, quarter-final round





AURORA – The first round of the State Field Hockey Championship is in the books with four games last night and four games tonight. All eight winners will advance to the quarterfinals of the main championship, while the losers will advance to the quarterfinals of the consolation round. With wins tonight, No. 2 Cherry Creek and No. 5 Kent Denver both advanced to the championship round, where the two teams will face off in the quarterfinals next Thursday. No. No. 1 Colorado Academy and No. 7 Mountain Vista also advanced, joining No. 3 Arapahoe, No. 4 Regis Jesuit, No. 6 Denver East and No. 9 St. Mary's Academy in the championship bracket. Colorado Academy defeated No. 16 Grandview 9-1 tonight, while Cherry Creek shutout No. 15 Pine Creek 7-0, Kent Denver defeated No. 12 Cheyenne Mountain 8-1 and Mountain Vista advanced past No. 10. Palmer Ridge, 1-0. In the main championship, Colorado Academy will face St. Mary's Academy, Cherry Creek will face Mountain Vista, Arapahoe will face Denver East and Regis Jesuit will host Kent Denver on Thursday. In the consolation quarterfinals, Smoky Hill will host Grandview on Thursday, while Palmer Ridge will face Pine Creek, Boulder Valley School District will face Dakota Ridge and Cheyenne Mountain will face Poudre School District. Both brackets are now eight-team single-elimination brackets. The winners of each Thursday match will advance to the semi-finals of the respective series. The semifinals and championship games for both brackets will be held at DPS All-City Stadium. The championship round semifinals are on Monday, November 4, followed by the consolation round semifinals on Tuesday, November 5. Both championship games will be played on Wednesday, November 6. All matchups and game times can be found on the bracket. Quarter-final round schedule Thursday, October 31 – Championship Bracket No. 1 Colorado Academy vs. No. 9 St. Mary's Academy

No. 2 Cherry Creek vs. No. 7 Mountain Vista

No. 3 Arapahoe vs. No. 6 Denver East

No. 4 Regis Jesuit vs. No. 5 Kent Denver Thursday, October 31 – Comfort bracket No. No. 8 Smoky Hill vs. No. 16 Grandview

No. No. 10 Palmer Ridge vs. No. 15 Pine Creek

No. No. 11 Boulder Valley School District vs. No. 14 Dakota Ridge

No. No. 12 Cheyenne Mountain vs. No. 13 Poudre School District First round results Tuesday October 29 No. 1 Colorado Academy final. No. 16 Grandview, 9-1

No. 2 Cherry Creek beats. No. 15 Pine Creek, 7-0

No. 5 Kent Denver def. No. 12 Cheyenne Mountain, 8-1

No. 7 Mountain Vista def. No. 10 Palmer Ridge, 1-0 Monday October 28 No. 3 Arapahoe def. No. 14 Dakota Ridge, 4-0

No. 4 Regis Jesuit final. No. 13 Poudre School District, 6-0

No. 6 Denver East final No. 11 Boulder Valley School District, 2-1

No. 9 St. Mary's Academy def.no. 8 Smoky Hill, 1-0

