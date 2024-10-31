ANLCA to host the first annual table tennis tournament with the grand prize of N10 million





The Western Zone of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), in collaboration with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), has announced its first-ever annual table tennis tournament, which will take place on December 6 and 7, 2024. at the NOT BAD SPORTS ARENA , 12 Dele Olupona Street, Egbeda, Opposite Faith Academy, Gowon Estate. In a press statement by the Vice President of ANLCA, Prince Segun Oduntan and the Chairman of Western Zone, Femi Anifowoshe on Thursday, the N10 million grand prize tournament promises to be an engaging competition designed to foster unity and camaraderie between key players in the maritime, aviation and border sectors. “This unique event will bring together government agencies, industry stakeholders and sports enthusiasts and provide a platform for networking and friendly competition to end the year on a high note. “Participants in this inaugural tournament include representatives from the Nigeria Customs Service, NIMASA, Shippers Council, Licensed Customs Agents, Terminal Operators, Shipping Companies, Bonded Terminal Operators and more. Each organization is invited to send a team of four players to represent them in this exciting event,” the statement said The Chief Host of the tournament, Prince Segun Oduntan, and the Co-Host, Mr. Femi Anifowoshe, said the Special Guest of Honor at the event is the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi. Other expected dignitaries are; all customs area inspectors, as well as the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) “ANLCA extends its deepest appreciation to our sponsors, including Settle System Nigeria Limited, FEMSON International Agencies, SKELAS Nigeria Ltd., Classic Marine, SIFAX Group and other valued partners, whose support is instrumental in making this event a success. “To participate, organizations are kindly requested to confirm their interest by submitting the names of four players who will represent their team,” the association said. Continue reading

