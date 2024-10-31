Why Donald Trump will no longer attend the Ohio State, Penn State game





While more than 100,000 fans will gather at Beaver Stadium on Saturday for Penn States' game against Ohio State, one of the people vying to become the leader of the free world won't be among them. In a late change of plans, former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will not travel to State College for the game between the No. 3 Nittany Lions and No. 4 Buckeyes, with Penn State confirming the development to multiple outlets Wednesday. The university has been notified that former President Donald Trump will no longer attend the Ohio State-Penn State football game, a university spokesperson said in an email to the York Daily Record. Last Thursday, Penn State confirmed thata private individualhad invited Trump to attend the game as a guest in their suite at Beaver Stadium. Trump's campaign schedulementions a rally in Salem, Virginia, at 4 p.m., his only event on Saturday. Trump has made frequent visits to Pennsylvania in recent weeks, including last Saturday at the Penn States Bryce Jordan Center. Over the years, he has made several public appearances at college football games, most recently during Alabama's 41-34 victory over Georgia on September 28. Pennsylvania looms as perhaps the most important state in what is widely projected as an election between Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Of the seven most contested swing states, Pennsylvania has the most electoral votes, namely 19. Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

