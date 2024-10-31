Tennis star Monday Oladele explains why he switched from Nigeria to Benin RepublicT





On Monday, Oladele, a former Asoju Oba table tennis champion, revealed why he decided to leave Nigeria and represent the Republic of Benin in international competitions. In an interview with aclsports.com, Oladele revealed that despite being one of Nigeria's top players from 2000 to 2004, he never got the opportunity to play in an international championship. “I played for Nigeria for 10 years but I was always dropped from national teams at the last minute,” he said. It felt like I was invisible. Oladele explained that the turning point came in 2004 when he received an unexpected invitation from the Benin Republic Table Tennis Federation. With the help of his father, he arranged the documents needed to make the switch. My father understood my problems and made sure I got the papers I needed to compete internationally, Oladele said. With those documents, I joined the Benin Republic team and played in my first international competition, the 2004 African U21 Championship in Ghana. Oladele's performance in Ghana was a breakthrough and earned him the best player award despite being knocked out in the semi-finals. This success opened the door for him to compete in the 2004 World Championship in Canada, which he described as a dream come true. That same year, I also won the Top 16 Table Tennis Championship, beating top players such as Seun Ajetumobi, Isiaka Aliu and Bode Kayode. It was proof that my hard work had paid off, he said. However, his decision to represent the Republic of Benin was not without challenges. In 2004, Oladele was invited to the Nigerian camp for the 2006 Commonwealth Games but was later dropped due to his new status as a Beninese Republic player. At that moment, I knew I had to make a choice: stay with Nigeria, where I was overlooked, or embrace my new identity with the Republic of Benin, he reflected. Oladele's success continued and in 2022/23, the Benin Republic Table Tennis Federation named him Player of the Year. Looking back on his career, Oladele fondly remembers playing for Plateau State at the National Sports Festival between 1997 and 2002. He reached several finals and semi-finals in events such as men's singles, doubles and mixed doubles, despite tough competition. Playing for Plateau State was a special time for me. “I have competed hard in festivals from Imo to Edo and have given my best in every competition,” he said. Now settled in the Republic of Benin, Oladele continues to pursue his passion for table tennis, determined to make the most of his international career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportsration.com/tennis-star-monday-oladele-explains-why-he-switched-from-nigeria-to-benin-republict/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos