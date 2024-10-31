Sports
Alabama high school football ASWA rankings for week 11 of the 2024 season
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll count:
CLASS 7A
Team (first place); WL; Ptn
1. Chestnut brown (18); 9-0; 216
2. Vacuum cleaner; 8-2; 157
3. Maria Montgomery; 9-1; 133
4. Central Phoenix City; 7-2; 115
5. Thompson; 7-3; 94
6. Austin; 9-0; 93
7. Opelika; 8-2; 78
8. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 68
9. Baker; 7-2; 35
10. Carver-Montgomery; 6-3; 22
Others receiving votes:Enterprise (6-3) 14, Daphne (7-3) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first place); WL; Ptn
1. Saraland (16); 9-0; 209
2. Parker (2); 9-1; 160
3.Oxford; 9-0; 148
4. Spain Park; 9-0; 129
5. Clay-Chalkville; 8-1; 108
6. Bergbrook; 7-3; 66
7. House wood; 7-2; 63
8. St. Paul; 8-1; 44
9. Muscle schools; 6-2; 31
10. Heart cells; 7-2; 23
Others receiving votes:Spanish Fort (7-2) 22, Fort Payne (7-2) 14, Helena (6-3) 5, Russell Co. (7-2) 3, Southside-Gadsden (6-3) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first place); WL; Ptn
1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 9-0; 207
2. Central Clay Co. (3); 10-0; 169
3. Power; 9-0; 139
4. Fairview; 8-0; 115
5. Moody; 7-2; 110
6. Guntersville; 8-1; 93
7. Corner; 8-1; 52
8.Williamson; 9-1; 46
9. Leeds; 8-2; 44
10. Russelville; 7-2; 22
Others receiving votes:Scottsboro (7-2) 12, Demopolis (7-2) 8, Citronelle (8-2) 3, Boaz (7-2) 2, Ramsay (6-3) 2, Briarwood (4-5) 1, Wenonah ( 7-2) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first place); WL; Ptn
1. Jackson (18); 9-1; 216
2. Pleasant grove; 8-1; 155
3. Cherokee Co.; 9-1; 141
4. West Morgan; 9-0; 131
5. Good hope; 9-0; 106
6. St. Michael; 8-1; 97
7. Dale Co.; 8-2; 63
8. North Jackson; 7-2; 43
9. Bibb Co.; 7-3; 24
10. Opp; 7-2; 23
Others receiving votes:Tallassee (6-2-1) 9, Oak Grove (7-2) 7, Hokes Bluff (7-2) 6, Randolph (6-3) 3, Brooks (7-2) 1, Handley (7-3) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first place); WL; Ptn
1. TR Molenaar (11); 9-0; 194
2. Mars Hill Bible (5); 9-0; 171
3. Piedmont (2); 9-0; 144
4. Thomasville; 9-0; 120
5. Fyffe; 7-2; 110
6. Gordo; 9-1; 88
7.Glenwood; 8-0; 78
8. Winveld; 9-1; 52
9. Montgomery Ac.; 9-1; 29
10. Houston Ac.; 8-1; 17
Others receiving votes:Geraldine (7-2) 9, Trinity (7-3) 7, Sylvania (7-2) 6, Southside-Selma (7-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first place); WL; Ptn
1. Pisgah (15); 9-0; 205
2. Highland House (1); 10-0; 160
3rd $-Coosa Chr. (2); 8-2; 150
4. Cottonwood; 10-0; 120
5. Reeltown; 8-1; 106
6. Winston Co.; 9-0; 86
7. Clarke Co.; 7-2; 62
8. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 7-2; 49
9. Providence Chr.; 8-1; 41
10. Decatur Heritage; 6-2; 21
Others receiving votes:Goshen (6-2) 10, Pleasant Valley (8-2) 8, Vincent (7-2) 7, JU Blacksher (7-2) 1.
$-Record includes one forfeit loss.
CLASS 1A
Team (first place); WL; Ptn
1.Wadley (15); 8-0; 206
2. Leroy (3); 9-1; 167
3. Hackleburg; 9-0; 141
4. Spring Garden; 9-0; 122
5.Elba; 8-2; 105
6. Fresh water; 7-2; 88
7. Mapleville; 8-1; 75
8.Lynn; 9-1; 53
9. McKenzie; 9-1; 35
10. Autauga Aca.; 8-1; 20
Others receiving votes:Linden (7-2) 10, Berry (8-1) 3, Brantley (5-4) 1.
ICE
Team (first place); WL; Ptn
1. Rooms Aca. (15); 7-1; 206
2. Lowndes Aca. (2); 8-0; 167
3. South Choctaw Aca. (1); 9-0; 148
4. Fort Dale Ac.; 7-2; 127
5. Monroe Aca.; 8-1; 90
Others receiving votes:Patrician (7-2) 18.
|
