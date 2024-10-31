T20 Cricket Hurts Test Batting, Says India Coach Gambhir

Text size





Batsmen have forgotten how to defend in Test cricket because of the T20 game, India coach Gautam Gambhir said on Thursday ahead of the third and final match against New Zealand.

The Black Caps secured their first ever Test Series win on Indian soil in Pune last week and are now chasing a 3-0 sweep in the final match starting on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India's famous batting, led by skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, has flopped in the series, including the hosts' 46 all out in the first innings of the opening Test.

Gambhir attributed the poor performance to an attacking 20-over mentality, at the expense of the conservative attitude required for long spells at the crease.

“The foundation of your batting in Test cricket has to be defense,” Gambhir said.

“Probably a lot to do with playing on flat wickets in T20 cricket,” he added.

“We will have the same problems with a lot of other teams because the more T20 cricket is played, the less people will be defending.”

New Zealand defeated India on their own spin for a 113-run win in the second Test, with Mitchell Santner returning a match return of 13 wickets.

Gambhir dismissed pundits' accusations that India had lost the ability to counter spin attacks from other teams.

“I don't think so, sometimes you have to give it to the opposition too,” Gambhir told reporters.

“Mitchell Santner was excellent in the last game, but we will continue to work hard, we will continue to get better. I don't think our skills against spin have actually diminished.”

India lost the second match within three days, suffering their first home series loss in 12 years and ending a run of 18 series wins at home during that period.

The final Test will be India's last before they leave for their all-important tour of Australia, starting with the first of five Tests on November 22 in Perth.

Gambhir said his men were determined not to give New Zealand a clean chit.

“Every time you lose a game, at home or away, it should hurt. That pain will make us better,” he said.

“For me it is good that the World Test Championship points are important and there are no more dead rubbers in Test cricket,” he added.

“We have to try to win this test match so that we can go to Australia with a win in our pocket.”

