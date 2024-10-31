2024 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top NFL Model Week 9 QB, RB, TE, WR, Kicker, Defense Picks

After missing nearly a month with an ankle sprain, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to action in Week 8 and the Colts weren't shy about loading him up with touches. Taylor carried the ball 20 times for 105 yards and a touchdown and no other Colts running backs recorded a carry. Now that Taylor is returning to action, is the time to drop Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson, or are they worth keeping given Taylor's injury history? This week, the Colts are a 5.5-point underdog against the Vikings in the Week 9 NFL odds. Having a reliable set of live updated Week 9 Fantasy Football RB rankings can help you make crucial roster moves and avoid those pesky make start-sit decisions as you fill out your Week 9 Fantasy Football picks. Make sure you do this before setting up your Fantasy Football lineupscheck out the Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 9 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Fantasy Football QB picks from Week 9:

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: The passing game hasn't always been productive, but the Eagles are 5-2 and appear to be gaining confidence after dominant wins over the Giants and Bengals. Hurts rushed for five touchdowns combined in those two games and is averaging 8.1 yards per pass attempt this season. Now he's going up against the second-worst pass defense in the NFL (Jacksonville) at home.

2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: Playing top-10 defense on Sunday with an extra week of rest due to a rib injury, Daniels once again looked unphased. He threw for 326 yards and a touchdown (the NFL's play of the year this season) and added 52 yards on the ground.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: With the Bills seemingly committed to establishing their running game early in the season, Allen didn't pile up the passing numbers like we're used to. However, he's thrown for 606 yards and four touchdowns in his last two games and Amari Cooper looks to open things up for Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir even if he hasn't made a substantial impact himself yet.See more top QBs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Fantasy Football RB picks from Week 9:

1. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens: The game flow came off a bit for the Ravens, but Henry still rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries last week. He has scored in every match this season and is still in the lead N.F.L in rushing yards (946), rushing touchdowns (9) and yards per carry (6.5).

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley was held out of the end zone in Week 7, but he still recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing game and has reached at least 100 scrimmage yards in six of seven games this season. This week he takes on the Jaguars, who just gave up 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Josh Jacobs.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson rushed for just one touchdown in his first five games and failed to reach 80 scrimmage yards in three of those five games. However, he rebounded to score four times over the past three weeks and have at least 100 scrimmage yards in each game. Now he matches up with a Cowboys defense that ranks 31st in the NFL.See more top RBs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Fantasy Football WR picks from Week 9:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase was targeted 11 times in a 37-17 loss to the Eagles last week, finishing with nine catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. He has now scored seven times in his last six games and has dropped below the 50-metre mark just once this season.

2. AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Through four games this season, Brown has 21 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns and has yet to surrender fewer than 84 yards. On Sunday, he will face a Jaguars defense that ranks 31st in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson had his second 100-yard game of the season against the Rams last week and now he's had a mini-bye to prepare for the Colts after playing Thursday. Indianapolis ranks 24th in the NFL in pass defense and Jefferson is averaging six catches for 92 yards per game with five touchdowns in seven games.See more top WRs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top fantasy football TE picks from Week 9:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: It's been an unusually slow season for the future Hall of Famer, but he's back at TE7 after 10 catches for 90 yards and his first touchdown of the season last week. Kelce's had at least seven catches for 70 yards in three of his last four games and is trending upward as we approach midseason.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: The No. 13 overall pick in 2024 NFL draft was widely considered one of the most talented tight end prospects in recent memory and he lives up to the hype. He leads the NFL with 52 receptions through eight games and has 535 receiving yards to lead all tight ends.

3. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons: Pitts has shown throughout his career that he is one of the best tight ends in the league, but his production overall has been incredibly inconsistent. However, he has at least 65 receiving yards in his last four games and has already matched a career-high with three touchdowns after a two-touchdown performance last week.See more top TEs here.

Top Week 9 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Fantasy Football D/ST picks from Week 9:

1. Chargers D/ST: Jim Harbaugh's defensive unit is the best-scoring defense in the NFL so far this season and now they'll be able to match up against a Browns offense that ranks 27th in scoring and 31st in total yards, despite a blowout last week. Jameis Winston breathed new life into Cleveland's offense, but history also tells us he's one of the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in the league.

2. Commanders D/ST: Dan Quinn has done wonders for this defense, taking it from 32nd in the NFL in points allowed in 2023 to 10th through the first eight weeks of 2024. Now they'll face off against a Giants offense that ranks 31st in the NFL in scoring.

3. Chiefs D/ST: The Chiefs rank fifth in the NFL in scoring defense and total defense and have held three of their last four opponents to 230 yards or less. Now they match up with a Tampa Bay offense that will be without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on Monday.View more top D/ST here.

