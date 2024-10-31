Viking Hockey is on its way to opening Conference Play





SIOUX FALLS, SD The Augustana hockey team (3-3, 0-0 CCHA) hits the road for a weekend series against St. Thomas as CCHA conference play opens on Friday and Saturday. The games will be streamed on Midco Sports Plus via CCHA TV. Full action can be followed on GoAugie.com/Live and the GoAugie app, presented by The Original Pancake House. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. The Tommys St. Thomas (1-3-1, 0-0 CCHA) is led offensively by Mason Poolman and Cooper Gay with three goals each, while Liam Malmquist joins the duo with five points from two goals and three assists. Aaron Trotter and Jake Sibell split duties between the pipes, playing in three games each. Trotter helped the Tommies in their 3-1 win over Vermont as he made 27 saves in his first appearance of the season. The Tommies dropped consecutive losses in their home-and-home series to then-No. 5 Minnesota by scores of 7-1 and 6-2. In Saturday's loss to the Gophers, St. Thomas spent a total of 27 minutes on the penalty kill. Before the season, St. Thomas was picked to finish first in the CCHA Preseason Coaches Poll with three first-place votes. In the CCHA Preseason Media Poll, the Tommies were picked to finish second with four first place votes. The Vikings Augustana is on a two-game losing streak heading into the weekend as it closes out its six-game road trip. The Vikings dropped back-to-back one-goal games to then-No. 12/14 St. Cloud State by scores of 4-3 and 2-1. Christian Manz made his collegiate debut while manning the lead in Saturday's 2-1 loss, deflecting 28 shots en route to being named CCHA Rookie of the Week. Josh Kotai was named CCHA Goaltender of the Month on Wednesday afternoon after posting a 3-2 record in five starts with a 1.63 goals against average and a .950 save percentage in October. Kotai's honor is the first monthly award in program history. The Vikings' penalty kill unit ranks first in the nation among five other programs as Augustana has killed 17 penalties this season. Assistant captain Brady Ziemer leads the Vikings with 16 blocked shots. Hayden Hennen , Wil Svenddal And Jeff Hutchinson have also reached double figures in six games. Owen Bohn leads Augustana's offense with five goals and one assist for six points. Bohn has a shooting percentage of .333 through six games. The Morgan Hill, California native scored three goals against St. Cloud State. Nine Vikings scored at least one goal this season. Tickets for the remaining 12 home games are still available and can be purchased at GoAugie.com/Tickets. GoAugie.com

