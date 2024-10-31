NTTF representative attributes lack of facilities as the reason behind the slow progress of table tennis





October 31, (THEWILL) The South-South Zonal Representative on the Board of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Mr. Ama-ebi Ebikpolade Stow, has attributed the lack of facilities as the reason behind the slow progress of table tennis in the zone. Mr. Ebikpolade made this known during a live interaction with the “Sports Tribe Podcast” at the newly built fort at Oxbow-Lake in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. He said when he assumed office as Chairman of the Bayelsa State Table Tennis Association, he and his Vice Chairman, Mr Ranani Igrubia, identified key areas for improvement and realized that lack of facilities was a major problem affecting table tennis in the state threatens. According to him, Lagos and Cross River in the South-South region are the only states in Nigeria that can boast of table tennis facilities, stating that table tennis was previously played on unapproved NTTF surfaces and the narrative changed. The NTTF zonal boss stated that the desire to build the state-of-the-art table tennis building, instead of his original plan to build a mechanical workshop, was a result of the passion he has developed for table tennis, saying he doesn't regret it. invest enormously in youth. Mr Ebikpolade explained that prior to his appointment as Chairman, the majority of coaches in the association had not yet obtained their National Institute of Sports (NIS) Certificate, which he said is the only certified certificate from the NTTF for someone to become a gaffer . The Bayelsa State Chairman further explained that the latest coach to benefit from the NIS program was Azibalua Abadi of Ogbia LGA, saying the association would not condone mediocrity but rather excellence, noting that the state referees have also benefited from training to get acquainted with the laws. He asserted that apart from winning laurels for the state, the association was committed to ensuring that all athletes combine sports and education, noting that all athletes are currently attending one of the best private universities in the country . Mr Ebikpolade noted that since his emergence as table tennis boss, Bayelsa has bridged the gap between them and other states in the country, especially Lagos, stressing that Bayelsa has become a force to reckon with in Nigeria in recent years. He opined that the Commissioner for Sports Development, Dr. Igali, and the Director of Sports, Sir Braveman Wodi, have made it easy for the association, noting that his priority at the moment is to ensure that the athletes give the state good representation in the National Sports Associations. Festival in Ogun State. Also speaking, former Bayelsa State Table Tennis star, Ateh Maiduguri, said the new generation of players are fortunate that Ama-ebi Stow as chairman describes them as privileged. He hinted that table tennis had almost stopped participating in out-of-state competitions during their playing days due to their shabby forays into tournaments, asserting that he is elated to see the progress of the sport under the tutelage of Ama-ebis. Maiduguri urged the multinational oil companies, financial institutions and well-meaning Bayelsans to get involved in the development of the sport, saying the government cannot do this alone.



