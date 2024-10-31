India head coach Gautam Gambhir says T20 cricket has had a negative impact on batsmen's ability to defend | Cricket news





As he walked out of the press conference room, past journalists who wished him Diwali and shook his hand, Gautam Gambhir stroked his chin and said in a sad tone, Baal saved ho gaya yaar. Then he turned and added, Aur safed ho jayega, bhai. It has only been two months since he took over as head coach of the world's most popular cricket team, but results have not gone in the team's favor.

Gambhir has the same intensity as the fiery opening batsman of yesteryear in the press conference room. He barely smiles, although he did once when asked about the image of the angry young man from the past. Nor does he soften the mood with jokes like his predecessor Rahul Dravid. Gambhir the coach is an extension of Gambhir the batsman, although he says the two concerns are worlds apart.

When you play it's very different than when you coach. You can only control certain things, he said It is important to give people freedom. And sometimes, when things aren't going your way, it's always better to have your arm around a player's shoulder, he adds. At the nets you see him busily commuting from one enclosure to another. He doesn't engage in long conversations like Dravid, at least on the field. Or like Shastri, who looked with aggressive eyes at his players, who often stood next to the crease like a referee. If you search through his quotes, you won't find headline-worthy quotes, but you will discover a certain seriousness and candor in his words. For example, he readily admitted the negative impact of white-ball cricket on defensive hitting in Test cricket. It completely comes down to T20 cricket, that's about it. The more T20 cricket is played, the fewer people will defend, he said. He explained: Sometimes you get so used to muscling the ball that you end up forgetting the soft hands and all those things that probably happened eight or ten years ago. I think we just have to keep defending better. “I think that's important, especially on a turning circuit, because if you have confidence in your defense, a lot of things can be arranged and that's something we have to get better at,” he added. At his peak, he was one of spin bowling's most competent players, whether defending, maneuvering singles or troubling them with big shots. But with more emphasis on the power game and range hitting, the old-fashioned virtues of negating spin have taken a back seat. Defending is an afterthought, a jailbreak measure when you can't attack. It manifests itself in heavy hands. But he asserted the importance of defence, as a true sentinel of youth, when the T20 ethos had not spread to Test cricket. Ultimately, how much value does he attach to defending a ball? That's something that's important, especially on a twisty track. “I always believed that the best players and the most successful players in this format, or any format for that matter, always had solid defense,” he said. India already has a designated batting coach in Abhishek Nayar. But the presence of a coach who has prospered in all formats, match-saving blows abroad and match-defining efforts in T20 and World Cup finals, would benefit them. He can relate to this generation because he has played with some of them, coached them, or coached against them. He understands the cricketing values ​​of his time and filters only what he wants. Adjustment key in Test cricket He specifies the need to play Test cricket like cricket. I think I have said that Test cricket should be played like Test cricket. I think we have to be able to adapt. We should be a side that can score 400 runs in a day if we want to get the result and we should also be able to bat for two days, he pointed out. He also produced an example. For example, if you are batting at 9:30 in the morning, your technique will be tested differently if you bat on the second day or the fifth day. It tests you every day, your technique is tested differently every day, he explained. His first two months were stormy with series defeats against Sri Lanka (ODIS) and New Zealand (Tests). But he admitted he knew the challenges that came with the hot seat. I never expected an easy run for me because international cricket is never easy. But all we can do is be honest with ourselves and keep working hard. When things don't go well, there are always doubts that crop up, especially when you look at the Australian tour, he said. There is a pragmatist in him. He also reminded the players of the responsibility that came with wearing an India jersey. I think we know very well that we represent 140 crore Indians, so it is another opportunity because very few people get this opportunity and honor to represent the country in Test cricket. But more often than not, on the mic, he was the creepy opener he once was. And he hoped those same virtues would lead to a successful coaching stint.

He wouldn't mind the shades of gray.

