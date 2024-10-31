Where does Pitt rank in the latest college football playoff projections?





Another week, another set of College Football Playoff projections for the Pitt Panthers. Pitt checked in at No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, certainly a polarizing spot among Panther Nation, but the Panthers are in position to make some noise in the first poll. With a huge road game against No. 20 SMU this weekend, Pitt can make a statement at the perfect time. The ACC isn't highly regarded by AP voters (or the college football world as a whole), but that won't matter if the Panthers take care of business. Miami is currently the ACC leader despite not leading the conference standings, and there is a good chance a second and perhaps third ACC team will earn a spot in the Playoff. ESPN included Pitt in the “Next Four Out” category, alongside Ole Miss, LSU and SMU. ESPN's Heather Dinich isn't very high on the Panthers' schedule so far. But unlike Notre Dame, with the Irish at the top level, the Panthers have handled every team on their schedule. “Pitt is playing well but has yet to beat a ranked opponent, and his win total includes victories against 0-8 Kent State and 3-6 Youngstown State. Saturday's game against SMU will have a drastic impact on both teams' playoff chances. If SMU wins, the odds increase to 40%, but if they lose, they drop to 6%. Pitt's chances would be 41% for a win, and 12% for a loss.” On3 included Pitt in the “First Four Out” category, alongside Iowa State, Clemson and Alabama. Ari Wasserman from On3 appears to be waiting to see how the Panthers handle their biggest matchup against SMU this weekend in Dallas, Texas. “Pittsburgh went into Thursday's game against Syracuse undefeated. Many thought this would be where the Panthers would suffer their first loss. No. Pittsburgh had three pick-sixes on Kyle McCord in the first half of a 41-13 win over Syracuse. Next week, Pittsburgh travels to Dallas for a big game against SMU, a team that also hasn't lost a game in the ACC. Pitt currently only has a 2.7% chance of winning the ACC, but a 20% chance of qualifying for the CFP. But a win against SMU will go a long way. Pitt faces its toughest test of the season this weekend at SMU, the first time the Panthers travel to Dallas, Texas. And it's a great opportunity to make a statement against one of the conference favorites. ESPN gives Miami (53%), Clemson (22%) and SMU (21%) a much better chance of winning the ACC than Pitt (3%). So a win against SMU ahead of an easier opponent in Virginia would set up a big opportunity against Clemson in mid-November. Pitt determines his fate. The toughest games are still ahead, but the Panthers are in a great position to make some noise. It will likely come down to Pitt combining its offensive firepower with a suffocating defense. Eli Holstein and the offense led to a 5-0 start, and Kyle Louis and the defense secured the final two wins. If the two units can play complementary football in the second half of the season, the Panthers will be dangerous. It was currently 7-0 and there was a win coming from every phase of football, Ben Sauls said after the Syracuse win. Each of the three phases: special teams won games, the offense won games, the defense won games, and then we all won games together as a team. If we keep doing that, it will become really dangerous. ACC needs to be careful.

