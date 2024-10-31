Four-star quarterback Carter Smith resigns from Wolverines





One of Florida's best quarterbacks is back on the board. Carter Smith announced on his X account Wednesday evening that he has withdrawn from Michigan. The No. 2 quarterback in the USA Today Florida Top 100 is now one of the top players in the class of 2025 with no strings attached. More:Florida recruiting: Michigan football QB commit Carter Smith isn't going “anywhere” Smith, a senior at Bishop Verot, said in late September that “it would take a lot for me to go somewhere else.” In his With that said, I would like to announce that I have left my job at the University of Michigan. Why would Carter Smith retire from the Michigan Wolverines? The news that Michigan would step up efforts to topple Bryce Underwood, the nation's No. 1 player and LSU commit, was likely enough for Smith to step away. Michigan reportedly put together a historic NIL package of approximately $5 million over several years for Underwood, according to On3's Piet Nakos. With junior Brady Hart from Cocoa behind him and Michigan's active search for Underwood, it appears the new regime at Michigan did not see Smith as the quarterback of the future. So Smith has reopened his recruitment, and there are likely many schools that have already called. He originally committed Jim Harbaugh in November 2023, choosing the Wolverines over Florida, Miami, Penn State and Cincinnati, along with 16 other schools. Lee County QB records belonging to Carter Smith Smith has had a stellar career at Bishop Verot, where he started as a freshman. After last season, he was named the 2023-24 Gatorade Florida Football Player of the Year. The Vikings' 6-foot-1, 185-pound signal caller passed for 2,223 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2023, leading the Vikings (11-2) to the Class 2S state quarterfinals. Smith also rushed for 715 yards and 19 scores as he broke Dallas Crawford's Lee County record of 113 total career touchdowns. That's one of many area records he holds. The others include: Passing yards, single season (3,104)

Passing and rushing yards, career (10,784)

Passing and rushing yards, one season (3,796)

Rushing yards by a quarterback, career (2,423)

Total touchdowns recorded, career (136)

Total touchdowns, single season (48)

Passing Touchdowns, Single Season (29)

Rushing TDs by a Quarterback, Single Season (19) News-Press writer Alex Martin contributed to this report. What is Carter Smith's ranking? Smith is ranked as the nation's No. 20 quarterback on 247Sports, No. 18 on On3 and the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback on Rivals. He is ranked No. 32 overall in the USA Today Florida Top 100. He has 21 offers, including every FBS school in Florida. Smith chose the Wolverines over Florida, Cincinnati, Miami and Penn State. There are numerous schools where he is high on the board, and staff across the country will work to get him to campus for a visit. This post has been updated to add new information.

