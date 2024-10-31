Yankees fan who got involved knows Rob Gronkowski





The New York Yankees fan who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts' catch on the wall in Game 4 of the World Series played club hockey for the Arizona Wildcats in college and shares a notable famous connection. Former Arizona tight end Rob Gronkowski revealed Wednesday that Austin Capobianco was a friend of his. Austin was a college friend. Very passionate about the teams he represents. Will do anything for them. A dangerous, wild boy too, he's the person who would undoubtedly say he would do that and then actually do it. Maniac status since college is confirmed. https://t.co/jkSaiWlr8i — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) October 30, 2024 “This is actually the first time I've seen this live,” Gronkowski continued Op & Adams. “Here's a little fun fact. That guy over there who took Mookie Betts' glove was my friend in college. “Gronk, stop it now,” said host Kay Adams. “He was on the ice hockey team, the Arizona Wildcats club team… and I can tell you that the entire hockey team were absolute maniacs,” Gronkowski said. “It was indescribable how wild these guys were. The fact that he does that represents him very well. He is all in for his teams. He's all in for the Yankees. I remember him talking about the Yankees. … That describes him perfectly: he does whatever it takes to help his team. 'He's a beauty. … I just want to congratulate you because you shined when your moment came,” Gronkowski added as Adams reacted in bewilderment. Gronkowski made it clear that he was not okay with Capobianco's actions. The Yankees apparently agreed and have banned Capobiancoa season ticket holder, from Game 5. Capobianco was a key figure Arizona club hockey team as a player. He was covered by current Portland Trail Blazers assistant general manager and former ESPN NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz, who was a beat writer for the 2009 Everyday wildcatthe student newspaper of the University of Arizona. Anyway, it's a small world. Follow @kzimmermanaz

