Sports
How T20 cricket is ruining the art of batting in Tests
“Sometimes you get so used to muscling the ball that you end up forgetting about the soft hands, which probably happened eight or 10 years ago. A complete cricketer is a cricketer who successfully plays T20 format and Test cricket. He can adapt his game.”
IMAGE: Virat Kohli is bowled clean by Mitchell Santner during the first innings of the 2nd Test in Pune. Photo: BCCI
Head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday refuted claims that Indian batsmen's skills against quality spin bowling have deteriorated in recent years, but opined that the slam-bang nature of T20 cricket has affected players' defence.
India were left short again in Pune in the second Test as their 113-run loss on a spin-friendly pitch ended their 12-year unbeaten run on home soil.
“I don't think so,” Gambhir claimed when asked if Indian batsmen's negotiating skills have declined.
“Sometimes you have to give it to the opponent. Mitchell Santner was excellent in the last game. But yes, we will continue to work hard, we will keep getting better. Boys are putting a lot of effort into the game.” nets.
“At the end of the day it's results that matter when you play international cricket but I don't think our ability against spin has actually dropped. It's about probably continuing to work hard and keep getting better,” Gambhir said on the eve of the final. Test.
Gambhir said the cricketers are now so used to playing fast and hard cricket that it may have affected the art of defending.
“Sometimes you get so used to muscling the ball that you end up forgetting about the soft hands, which probably happened eight or 10 years ago. A complete cricketer is a cricketer who has successfully played T20 format and Test cricket. He can adapt his game .
“Growth is not just about hitting the ball in the stands. It's also about hitting sessions on a turning court where you know you can't hit in the stands, but you can rotate better. For that I think the basics are very important.
“But you will see that we will probably have the same problems with a lot of other teams in the future because the more T20 cricket is played, the less people will be defending.”
Despite their batsmen recording poor marks in the first two Tests, Gambhir backed India to adapt to the situations accordingly.
“Test cricket has to be played like Test cricket. We have to be a side that can get 400 in a day if we want to get the result and we also have to be able to bat for two days. That's what growth is and that's what Test cricket is all about.
“Test cricket can't just be played one way because it's about adaptability. It's about looking at the situation and playing according to the situation.”
Gambhir reiterated that dead rubbers are a thing of the past in Test cricket with teams fighting hard for WTC points. A lot of the results-orientation in the format is also due to the increasing impact of T20 cricket on the batters.
“Every Test match is important but it has a lot to do with T20 cricket too. Gone are those days when we will see a lot of draws in Test cricket because the quality of batters and batting ability (has changed).
“There will be more results-oriented matches. It's the combination of being under pressure every match because of the WTC points and the second thing is also T20 cricket,” he said.
Gambhir said they are aiming to win before embarking on a challenging tour of Australia.
“We have to try to win this Test match so that we can go to Australia with a win in our pocket. It's another great opportunity for people to do something special for the country. We know very well that we represent 140 crore Indians.
“It's another opportunity because very few people get this opportunity and honor to represent the country in Test cricket.”
With over 20 net keepers helping the Indians in training over two days here at the Wankhede Stadium, Gambhir said they were brought in to ensure that the batters got long stints in the nets.
“I didn't count how many bowlers there were. But the more the merrier. Probably to make the boys bat longer and they were good bowlers too, so if they can bat longer in the nets it's better preparation.
“We know when we go to places like Australia we don't get those kind of quality bowlers. We always have the luxury when we play at home that we get a lot of bowlers so guys can bat for long and that's about that. There was nothing more than that .'
