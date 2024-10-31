10 Best Waiver Wire Pickups

The biggest surprise from last week's NFL action was the sudden resurgence of the Cleveland Browns offense under new quarterback James Winston.

For a team that hadn't even managed 20 points in any game and scored 29 points in one upset win over the Ravens was nothing short of miraculous. And it also opened up some new possibilities for fantasy managers.

That doesn't mean we didn't warn you. Both Winston and wide receiver Carlo Tilman were mentioned in this space last week as potential pickups and they are both still available in many leagues. Who else can help strengthen fantasy rosters?

Fantasy Football Players to Add for Week 9

Due to the wide variation in league types and individual team needs, the players listed here are in the lowest to highest availability rates inFantrax Competitionswhich may or may not match the rates on other platforms. (Proposed bid values ​​based on a $100 pre-season free player acquisition budget.)

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos (34%)

The return supply on the exemption wire is dangerously low these days. That's why McLaughlin, coming off a season-high 47 rushing yards, tops our list. His 9-yard touchdown reception was his second in four weeks. If you need a running back this week, he might be your best bet. FAAB bid: $5.

TE Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (44%)

Returning from a rib injury suffered in Week 4, Hill jumped right back into his familiar role, catching two of four targets for 21 yards, rushing four times for 20 yards and completing a pass of 3 yards. There's always a chance he can score a touchdown. FAAB bid: $4.

WR Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions (57%)

Starting wide Jameson Williams still has a week left due to his suspension. Last week's pick to snap, Tim Patrick, did not, as QB Jared Goff only threw for 85 yards in a blowout win. But Raymond caught a 7-yard touchdown pass and returned a punt 90 yards for another score. It's hard to count on return TDs, but the option is always there. FAAB bid: $2.

WR Demarcus Robinson, Los Angeles Rams (62%)

Paradoxically, the return of top wideouts Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua last week helped Robinson have his best game of the season. He only caught two of his three targets against the Vikings, but both were for touchdowns. The Rams offense looks much more potent with the big guns back. Perhaps it's also a sign of things to come for Robinson. FAAB bid: $3.

RB Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers (64%)

The Niners have a bye this week and Christian McCaffrey could potentially return in Week 10, so why worry about a third-string running back who doesn't provide an immediate return? First of all, he's healthy. Second, he has been productive. The rookie rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries vs. Dallas (and also caught three passes for 17 yards). With Jordan Mason (shoulder) in trouble and McCaffrey not yet ready to be the workhorse, there is plenty of room for Guerendo. FAAB bid: $8.

W. Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns (64%)

Moore isn't Cedric Tillman (still 56% available!) but he's still a viable option with the armed Jameis Winston taking over at quarterback. The fourth-year wideout was the team leader in targets on Sunday, catching eight of 12 for 85 yards. The only downside is a tough Chargers pass defense this week and a bye next week. FAAB bid: $3.

WR Calvin Austin, Pittsburgh Steelers (84%)

Like Raymond, Austin supplemented his 54 yards and a touchdown reception with a long punt return for a score. Although he plays second fiddle to George Pickens, both should continue to improve their numbers with Russell Wilson at quarterback. Van Jefferson (89% available) could also be an option. FAAB bid: $5.

WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers (90%)

Let's get this straight: Bryce Young doesn't give his receivers the same kind of boost that Winston and Wilson do. But Coker, an undrafted rookie from Holy Cross, did have the best game of his young career on Sunday (4-78, TD) with Young under center. Of course, Diontae Johnson didn't play due to a rib injury, but there's a good chance he could be traded soon, opening the door even further for Coker. FAAB bid: $6.

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars (94%)

A season-ending injury to veteran Christian Kirk and a chest contusion to newcomer Brian Thomas leave a pretty big void in the Jaguars' receiving corps. (Not to mention Gabe Davis also missed time with a shoulder injury.) Washington showed flashes as a rookie last season and is playing his best game of the season (3-46). He saw his role increase significantly. FAAB bid: $7

TE Adam Trautman, Denver Broncos (95%)

Trautman joined in the fun on National Tight Ends Day, catching four passes for 85 yards and a one-handed touchdown. He appears to have supplanted Greg Dulcich as the primary tight end in what has become a pretty potent passing game under rookie QB Bo Nix. If you're looking for a pickup to fish in the dark against the NFL's worst pass defense this week, see if you can land Trautman. FAAB bid: $2.

