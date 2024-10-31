Crossroads of the National Championship: Florida and Georgia's Women's Tennis Rivalry

When discussing the history of the Florida and Georgia athletic programs, it would be remiss not to mention one of both schools' most successful sports: women's tennis.

While the Florida-Georgia tennis rivalry isn't the most conventional crowd-pleaser, it remains one of the fiercest in the collegiate tennis world, and for good reason.

From 2007 to 2013, elite-level collegiate women's tennis was played between the two SEC schools.

The UF women's tennis team started off as one of the nation's most dominant programs in the late 2000s, with limited competition in the SEC. Under the leadership of recently retired UF head coach Roland Thornqvist, who joined the program in 2002, the Gators had won five straight titles in both the SEC regular season and tournaments.

Thornqvist was one of the best young coaches in Division I tennis after winning the national championship in just two seasons at Florida in 2003. The Gators entered the 2007 season preparing for another dominant SEC run. However, that did not get off the ground.

Meanwhile, Georgia's women's tennis program was not at the same level as Florida's at the time, experiencing a slight decline after winning the 2000 national championship. Then things changed abruptly.

In Thornqvist's first six games with Georgia, he went 5–1, the strongest start for any coach in the rivalry. In their 2007 matchup, the Gators had a strong contingent of returning players. But Georgia defeated UF and dethroned the Gators from the top of the SEC standings for the first time in five years in the 2007 SEC Tournament.

I have to congratulate Georgia. They showed today that they were stronger, Thornqvist said after the defeat. They had a little more than us.

The Bulldogs' dominance came to a head in 2009 when the Gators faced Georgia twice in three weeks. After a disappointing 4-2 loss to the NCAA title favorite Bulldogs, Florida prepared for an NCAA Tournament Round of 16 matchups against Georgia. The result was no different. Georgia ended Florida's season.

In a common theme of their repeat matchups from 2007-2013, Thornqvist emphasized his respect for Georgia's program, knowing that was what stood between Florida and a second NCAA title.

We knew we were playing a team that was picked as the favorite for the national championship. We were probably underdogs in most places, Thornqvist said. When we play them, we definitely have to be sharp in everything we do.

During the 2009 offseason, the Gators focused their attention on the beast in front of them: the Bulldogs. Florida designed its practices to improve on the weaknesses Georgia exposed. UF turned its attention to clearing the hurdle that remained in Athens, Georgia.

Between 2010 and 2013, Florida faced Georgia six times and won every game. The Gators went 58-2 during the 2011 and 2012 seasons, winning the national championship both years.

Florida faced Georgia in the SEC Tournament in 2012 and 2013, tying Georgia 4-1 and 4-0, respectively.

That was the best in the SEC, hands down the two best teams in the league. It was high-level tennis from start to finish, Thornqvist said after the 2012 victory. I'm just very satisfied.

Florida's last notable postseason matchup with Georgia came in 2013, when two of the top four teams met with the SEC championship on the line.

After Florida's first sweep of Georgia in a decade, Thornqvist highlighted how his players made progress in a huge moment with Georgia on the other side of the net.

Georgia is very talented. Our freshmen were really great, Thornqvist said. They have become harder and harder.

The Gators and Bulldogs haven't met outside of the regular season since 2016, with Georgia winning each of the pairs' last eight games. Yet the rivalry will always continue. When the Gators and Bulldogs face each other, there is a different energy on the field.

When I see our girls play and see them fight and play with so much passion, it's exciting, former Gator Olivia Janowicz said of the 2013 showdown with the Bulldogs. It helps you.

