Why won't Donald Trump be at Penn State vs. Ohio State football?





After all, Donald Trump won't be in State College for the nation's biggest college football game this weekend. But what will the Republican presidential candidate do instead of attending Penn State football's top five game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium? It is unclear what prompted the change in plans and whether Trump will attend another event instead of the game. Are campaign schedule lists only 4pm in Salem, Virginia for Saturday. The university has been notified that former President Donald Trump will no longer attend the Ohio State-Penn State football game, a Penn State spokesperson said in an email to the York Daily Record. Wyatt DuBois, the university's director of public relations, said he was not aware of the reason for Trump's canceled visit. Officials for Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to questions about why he was not present. Trump held a campaign rally at the Penn States Bryce Jordan Center last Saturday. His previously scheduled appearance at the PSU-Ohio State game would have taken place less than 72 hours before Election Day. Last Thursday, Penn State confirmed that a private individual had invited Trump to attend the game as a guest in their suite at Beaver Stadium. Trump has made several public appearances at college football games, most recently during Alabama's 41-34 victory over Georgia on September 28. He also attended the Pittsburgh Steelers' recent victory over the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburg. Pennsylvania looms as perhaps the most important state in what is widely expected to be a historically close election between Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes are the most of any contested swing state. Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at[email protected] and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

