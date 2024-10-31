SJU Hockey announces 2024-25 captains





COLLEGEVILLE, Minnesota Saint John hockey coach Doug Schueller announced the 2024-2025 team captains on Wednesday, October 30. Senior forward Matt DeRosa (Alpharetta, Ga.) will lead the Johnnies as team captain and will be assisted by a trio of assistants in the junior defense Mason Campbell (Rosemount, Minn.) and senior forwards Jackson Sabo (Rosemount, Minnesota) and Garrett Smith (Eden Prairie, Minnesota). I am very excited to announce our captains for the 2024-2025 season,” said Schueller. “We have a team full of leaders, but these four guys have risen to the top and will do a great job leading this team. All four boys have unique qualities that make them quality leaders and together they will be able to lead this team to the success we strive for.” DeRosa earned All-MIAC honorable mention last season after playing 13 of 16 league games and leading SJU in goals (6), tied for the team lead in points (9) and tied for second in plus/minus rating (+5) in conference play. In total, DeRosa suited up for 22 games and led the team in goals (8), tied for first in plus/minus (+6) and was second in points (13). He enters his senior season with 29 points (15g/14a) and a +18 in 67 career games. Sabo enters his senior season with 22 points (9g/13a), including four game-winning goals, in 48 career games. Smith, meanwhile, posted a career-high seven points (4g/3a) last season and has 16 points (5g/11a) and +14 in 52 career games. Campbell made the All-USCHO Rookie first team as a freshman in 2022-23 and has 23 points (10g/13a) in 50 career games from the blue line. SJU finished fifth in the MIAC with a 6-9-1 (9-12-4 overall) record, including two losses decided in 3-on-3 overtime, in 2023-2024. The Johnnies saw their streak of consecutive MIAC Playoff appearances end at five. The Johnnies will kick off the 2024-2025 season with a 7:05 PM puck drop at Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday, November 2. The schedule includes 12 home games at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center (HBNHC) in St. Cloud State, with six on Thursday evening, as well as two neutral-site games at the Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC) in St. Cloud.

