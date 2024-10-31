CRICKET WEST INDIES AND APEX GROUP RENEW EXCITING AND INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIP





ST JOHNS, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has continued its exciting and long-standing partnership with Apex Group Ltd. (Apex), the global financial services provider, renewed. From the first CG United ODI match in Antigua, the partnership will see the Apex branding on the front of the men's team shirts for the next fourteen (14) White Ball matches in the Caribbean as the West Indies close out 2024. The extension of the partnership, which began in 2021, reaffirms Apex's strong support and advocacy for West Indies cricket. Additionally, a new and innovative partnership with Apex, the Apex Shot Tracker, will be featured during the live global TV broadcast, creating an enhanced viewing experience for audiences and aligning with Apex's strong innovative approach to delivering their global services. West Indies ODI jersey West Indies T20 shirt The Apex Shot Tracker, which uses virtual reality to visualize the trajectory of the ball when a six is ​​hit, will provide fans with key data on the distance hit and the height of each maximum achieved. The Apex Shot Tracker will be used in the global broadcast of the eight (8) white-ball matches against England and six (6) against Bangladesh. Commenting on the renewed partnership, Rupert Hunter, Chief Commercial Officer of CWI, said: We are very excited to be working with Apex again. It is a natural alignment that reinforces Apex's continued support and interest in growing West Indies cricket through innovation. With the Apex branding on the front of the men's team shirts, we are confident this will significantly increase brand awareness on a global level. With the added integration of the Apex Shot Tracker across all our platforms, we can also provide fans with differentiated and engaging content, thanks to the support of Apex. Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO of Apex Groups, said: We are delighted to renew our partnership with the West Indies cricket team. This is an important partnership for us as we continue to make cricket more sustainable to help build the next generation of Caribbean cricketers. We wish the team much success during this tournament. Cricket West Indies is committed to the commercial growth of its distinctive regional brand and looks forward to further partnerships, both domestically and internationally. The upcoming One Day International schedule is as follows: West Indies vs England CG United ODI Series Schedule 1st CG UNITED ODI: October 31, 2024 – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 2nd CG UNITED ODI: November 2, 2024 – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 3rd CG UNITED ODI: November 6, 2024 – Kensington Oval Barbados West Indies vs England T20I Series Schedule: 1st T20 International: November 9, 2024 – Kensington Oval, Barbados. 2nd T20 International: November 10, 2024 – Kensington Oval, Barbados 3rd T20 International: November 14, 2024 – Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia 4th T20 International: November 16, 2024 – Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia 5th T20 International: November 17, 2024 – Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia West Indies vs Bangladesh Home Series Schedule: First Test: West Indies vs Bangladesh: November 22-26, 2024, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. Second Test: West Indies vs Bangladesh: November 30 – December 4, 2024, Sabina Park, Jamaica First CG UNITED ODI West Indies vs Bangladesh: December 8, 2024, Warner Park, St. Kitts and Nevis. Second CG UNITED ODI – West Indies vs Bangladesh: December 10, 2024, Warner Park Stadium, St. Kitts and Nevis. Third CG UNITED ODI – West Indies vs Bangladesh: December 12, 2024, Warner Park Stadium, St. Kitts and Nevis. 1st T20 International: West Indies vs Bangladesh: December 15, 2024, Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent and the Grenadines. 2nd T20 International: West Indies vs Bangladesh: December 17, 2024, Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent and the Grenadines. 3rd T20 International: West Indies vs Bangladesh: December 19, 2024, Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent and the Grenadines. About Apex Group Ltd Apex Group is committed to driving positive change in the financial services industry while fueling the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions and family offices. Founded in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has consistently disrupted the asset management industry by investing in innovation and talent. Today, Apex Group sets the pace in asset servicing and differentiates itself through its unique single-source solution and unified cross-asset-class platform that supports the entire value chain, leverages leading innovative technology and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-established management team and more than 13,000 highly integrated professionals. Apex Group is a leader in the asset management industry with a broad and unrivaled range of services including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transaction support. These services are tailor-made for each customer and are provided both at group level and through specialized subsidiaries. The Apex Foundation, a non-profit organization, is the Group's passionate commitment to enabling sustainable change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windiescricket.com/news/cricket-west-indies-and-apex-group-renew-exciting-and-innovative-partnership/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos