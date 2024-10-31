College Football QB Power Rankings: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders rises after leading Buffaloes to milestone





The long three-week streak of the QB Power Rankings with the same No. 1 is over. Cam Ward fell, but it wasn't an easy decision. He's still playing well and the Hurricanes defeated rival Florida State last weekend. The problem is that Ward didn't factor in a touchdown in the game. In fact, he wasn't responsible for anything as it was clearly his worst game as a Hurricane. Don't get me wrong, you're not expected to be perfect here, and we do allow some grace for bad games as you've built up credit. But you know what, get at least one touchdown to stay #1. Instead, Cam had his lowest completion percentage (62.9%) of the year and by far his worst yards per attempt (5.9). It's one thing when you throw for 350 yards and hand it over to your running back for all the touchdowns. It's another thing if you don't score or put up numbers somewhere else. At least this week, Ward has been demoted to someone who is more deserving of that top spot at the moment. We'll see who it is, but first a reminder of the serious business that is the QB Power Rankings. This is not NFL draft ranking in the board, nor is it based on any form of statistical formula. Your grades certainly matter, but in general I rank quarterbacks based on the “juice” they have right now. It's a combination of how well you play, what you've achieved and what you could achieve in the near future. If you believe a QB I didn't list should be on the list, I only removed them from the list because I don't like you. Or maybe it's this second part.

I don't rank any QB the week after a loss. You could be the greatest QB of all time, but if you lose on Saturday, you're not here. I don't care if you think your offensive line stinks, okay? That's the burden the QB has to bear. When you win, it's because your teammates did their job. If you lose, it's on you. Embrace it. If you are currently injured and cannot play, you will not be ranked here either. Availability is the most important capability. All sports betting via DrafKings. Get the latest DraftKings promo code to join the game. Honorable Mention: Rocco Becht, Iowa State; Max Brosmer, MN; Will Howard, Ohio State; Jake Retzlaff, BYU; Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

